MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 28, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should be a fun one for trivia enthusiasts to answer. As usual, there are the teams and players who've been on both, but there are also some unique statistical prompts for today. Fortunately, we've got you covered.

Which players played for Dodgers and Cubs?

Cody Bellinger played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. Greg Maddux, Jason Heyward, Craig Kimbrel, Yu Darvish and Joc Pederson are also choices.

Which Dodgers hit 40 home runs in a season?

Cody Bellinger hit 40 home runs for the Dodgers

Cody Bellinger also hit 40 home runs in a season for the Dodgers. Adrian Beltre, Shawn Green, Gary Sheffield, Mike Piazza, Duke Snider and Roy Campanella have as well.

Which Dodgers had 200 hits in a season?

Freddie Freeman had 200 hits for the Dodgers in a season. This is also true of Mike Piazza, Steve Sax, Steve Garvey, Jackie Robinson and Milt Stock.

Which players played for Orioles and Cubs?

Sammy Sosa played for the Baltimore Orioles and Cubs. You can also use Robin Roberts, Jonathan Villar, Andrew Cashner, Trey Mancini, Rafael Palmeiro and Davey Johnson.

Which Orioles had 40 home runs in a season?

Chris Davis hit 40 home runs in a season for the Orioles. This is also true of Mark Trumbo, Nelson Cruz, Rafael Palmeiro, Frank Robinson, Jim Gentile and Brady Anderson.

Which Orioles had 200 hits in a season?

Cal Ripken Jr. had over 200 hits in a season with the Orioles. He is joined by Miguel Tejada, BJ Surhoff, Al Bumbry, Bob Dillinger, Beau Bell and Rip Radcliff.

Which players played for the Reds and Cubs?

Paul Derringer played for both the Cincinnati Reds and Cubs, as has Austin Romine, Brad Brach, Nick Castellanos, Marlon Byrd, Billy Hamilton and Justin Wilson.

Which Reds had 40 home runs in a season?

Eugenio Suarez hit 40 home runs in a season for the Reds. You can also use Adam Dunn, Ken Griffey Jr., Greg Vaughn, George Foster, Johnny Bench and Wally Post.

Which Reds had 200 hits in a season?

Pete Rose had 200 hits in a season for the Reds. This is also true of Vada Pinson, Frank Robinson, Frank McCormick, Jake Daubert and Cy Seymour.

