MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 29, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should be a fun challenge for trivia enthusiasts. There are, as usual, some teams and players to remember who they played for, but there are also some unique position and statistical prompts. Rest assured, we have all the answers down below.

Which players played for the Angels and Nationals?

Anthony Rendon played for both the Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals. He is joined by Vladimir Guerrero, Bartolo Colon, Jonathan Lucroy and Adam Eaton.

Which Angels played first base?

Howie Kendrick played first base for the Nationals. This is also true of Albert Pujols, Darin Erstad, Kole Calhoun, Jim Edmonds, CJ Cron, Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh.

Which Angels had 10 wins pitching?

Nolan Ryan had 10 wins pitching for the Angels. So did Jered Weaver, John Lackey, Chuck Finley, Ervin Santanta, Shohei Ohtani, Dan Haren and Jon Garland.

Which players played for the Padres and Nationals?

Luke Voit played for the Padres and Nationals

Luke Voit played for both the San Diego Padres and Nationals. He is joined by Juan Soto, CJ Abrams, Nelson Cruz, Brad Hand, Josh Bell and Nate Colbert.

Which Padres played first base?

Luke Voit also played first base for the Padres, as has Jake Cronenworth, Josh Bell, Dave Winfield, Chase Headley, Will Venable, Jurickson Profar and Matt Carpenter.

Which Padres won 10 games pitching?

Blake Snell won 10 games for the Padres. This is also true of Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Jake Peavy, Ed Whitson, Brian Lawrence, James Shields and Michael Wacha.

Which players played for the Yankees and Nationals?

Randy Johnson played for the New York Yankees and Nationals. Luke Voit, Starlin Castro, Jordy Mercer, Stephen Drew, Tim Raines, Graig Nettles and Alfonso Soriano did as well.

Which Yankees played first base?

Anthony Rizzo played first base for the Yankees. Don Mattingly, Mark Teixeira, Luke Voit, D.J. LeMahieu, Tino Martinez, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig and Gary Sanchez all did the same.

Which Yankees won 10 games pitching?

Gerrit Cole won 10 games pitching for the Yankees. He is joined by CC Sabathia, Andy Pettitte, AJ Burnett, Masahiro Tanaka, Hiroki Kuroda, Jameson Taillon and Ivan Nova.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates.