MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 3, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid is going to be difficult. It features just one team, and anyone who completes it has to remember its All-Stars, its Gold Glovers, its Silver Sluggers and so much more. Fortunately, we've got you covered down below.

Which Braves have been All-Stars?

Dansby Swanson was an All-Star for the Braves

Dansby Swanson, Hank Aaron, Warren Spahn, Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, Matt Olson, John Smoltz and Greg Maddux and Bryce Elder have been All-Stars for the Atlanta Braves.

Which All-Stars have 2,000 career hits?

Pete Rose was an All-Star and had well over 2,000 career hits. This is also true of Stan Musial, Hank Aaron, Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Adrian Beltre and Alex Rodriguez.

Which All-Stars have 300 career home runs?

Barry Bonds hit a ton of home runs (way more than 300) and was a multi-time All-Star. This is also true of Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Giancarlo Stanton.

Which Braves have won Gold Gloves?

Max Fried has won a Gold Glove with the Braves. You can also use Dansby Swanson, Andrelton Simmons, Jason Heyward, Dansby Swanson, Greg Maddux and Marquis Grissom.

Which Gold Glovers have 2,000 career hits?

Derek Jeter had a few Gold Gloves and well over 2,000 hits. Ernie Banks, Hank Aaron, Carlos Beltran, Johnny Bench, Robinson Cano, Carlton Fisk and Ken Griffey Jr. work as well.

Which Gold Glovers have 300 career home runs?

Nolan Arenado is a Gold Glover and also has more than 300 career home runs. This is also true of Robinson Cano, Jay Buhner, Jim Edmonds, Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt.

Which Braves won Silver Sluggers?

Matt Olson won a Gold Glove for the Braves. You can also use Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna, Freddie Freeman, Chipper Jones, Nick Markakis and Ozzie Albies.

Which Silver Sluggers have 2,000 career hits?

Bobby Abreu had over 2,000 hits and some Silver Slugger awards. This is also true Craig Biggio, Miguel Cabrera, Robinson Cano, George Brett, Andre Dawson and Tony Gwynn.

Which Silver Sluggers have 300 career home runs?

Albert Pujols won a few Silver Sluggers and has way more than 300 career home runs. Moises Alou, Barry Bonds, Ryan Braun, Adrian Beltre, Jose Canseco and Miguel Cabrera work, too.

