MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 30, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few fun challenges for trivia enthusiasts to try out. As usual, there are plenty of teams to remember who played for them, but there are also a couple of stats to recall. Fortunately, we've got all the answers covered below.

Which players played for Guardians and Rangers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bartolo Colon played for both the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers. This is also the case for Bert Blyleven, Gaylord Perry, Juan Gonzalez, Asdrubal Cabrera and Emmanuel Clase.

Which Guardians have had 100 RBI in a season?

Jose Ramirez had 100 RBI in a season for the Guardians

Jose Ramirez has had 100 RBI in a season for the Guardians. So has Edwin Encarnacion, Mike Napoli, Travis Hafner, Jim Thome and Victor Martinez.

Which Guardians have had 30 stolen bases in a season?

Andres Giminez has stolen 30 bases in a season for Cleveland. He is joined by Rajai Davis, Grady Sizemore, Kenny Lofton, Omar Vizquel and Brett Butler.

Which players have played for Royals and Rangers?

Carlos Beltran played for both the Kansas City Royals and Rangers. This is also true of Hanser Alberto, Jim Sundberg, Aroldis Chapman, Jake Diekman and Joakim Soria.

Which Royals have had 100 RBI in a season?

Salvador Perez has had 100 RBI in a season for the Royals. George Brett, Jorge Soler, Eric Hosmer, Billy Butler, Kendrys Morales, Carlos Beltran and Raul Ibanez have as well.

Which Royals have 30 stolen bases in a season?

Bobby Witt Jr. has stolen 30 bases in a season for the Royals before. This is also true of Jarrod Dyson, Adalberto Mondasi, Whit Merrifield, Johnny Damon and Carlos Beltran.

Which players played for Braves and Rangers?

Andruw Jones has played for the Atlanta Braves and Rangers. He is joined by Cole Hamels, Bartolo Colon, Will Smith, Robbie Grossman and Mark Teixeira.

Which Braves have had 100 RBI in a season?

Freddie Freeman has had 100 RBI in a season for the Braves. So has Ronald Acuna Jr., Chipper Jones, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Justin Upton and Gary Sheffield.

Which Braves have stolen 30 bases in a season?

Ronald Acuna Jr. has stolen more than 30 bases in a season for the Braves. Rafael Furcal, Michael Bourn, Ron Gant, Otis Nixon and Albert Hall have, too.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.