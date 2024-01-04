MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 4, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should provide an interesting time for players. There are, as usual, so many teams and baseball stars to keep track of. To make it a touch more difficult, they've also included some positions to remember. Fortunately, we have all the answers you need below.

Which players played for the Blue Jays and Cubs?

Marcus Stroman has played for both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs. He is joined by Fred McGriff, Anthony Bass, Edwin Jackson, Eric Sogard, George Bell and Reed Johnson.

Which players played for the Blue Jays and A's?

Josh Donaldson played for both the Blue Jays and Athletics

Josh Donaldson played for both the Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics. This is also true of Rickey Henderson, Matt Chapman, Edwin Jackson, Eric Sogard and Dave Stewart.

Which Blue Jays played catcher?

Alejandro Kirk has played catcher for the Blue Jays before. So has Danny Jansen, Russell Martin, Carlos Delgado, Ernie Whitt, Ed Sprague and Buck Martinez.

Which players played for the Rockies and Cubs?

Kris Bryant played for both the Colorado Rockies and the the Cubs. This is also true of DJ LeMahieu, Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Murphy, Wade Davis and Mike Tauchman.

Which players played for the Rockies and A's?

Jason Giambi played for both the Rockies and Athletics. He is joined by Carlos Gonzalez, Huston Street, Jonathan Lucroy, Pat Neshek, Matt Holliday and Mark Ellis.

Which Rockies played catcher?

Elias Diaz has played catcher for the Rockies. Chris Ianetta, Wilin Rosario, Tony Wolters, Joe Girardi, Jorge Alfaro, Jonathan Lucroy and Nick Hundley have as well.

Which players have played for the Twins and Cubs?

Michael Fulmer has played for both the Minnesota Twins and the Cubs. Billy Hamilton, Andrelton Simmons, Fernando Rodney, Clark Griffith and Jimmy Ryan have as well.

Which players have played for the Twins and A's?

Josh Donaldson also played for both the Twins and A's. This is also true of Tris Speaker, Stan Coveleski, Sonny Gray, Bartolo Colon, Fernando Rodney and Kurt Suzuki.

Which Twins have played catcher?

Potential Hall of Famer Joe Mauer played catcher for the Twins. He is joined by Mitch Garver, Muddy Ruel, Eduardo Escobar, Ryan Jeffers, Gary Sanchez and Jason Castro.

