MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 7, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid is going to be a fun one for players. The popular daily trivia game has tons of players and teams to keep in mind, excluding any other aspect this time around. Fortunately, we have all the answers for you down below.

Which players have played for Dodgers and Angels?

Albert Pujols played for the Angels and Dodgers

Don Sutton played for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels. So did Tommy John, Frank Robinson and Albert Pujols. Shohei Ohtani doesn't count since he hasn't officially played for the Dodgers yet.

Which players have played for Dodgers and Royals?

Zack Greinke pitched for both the Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals. He is joined by Hideo Nomo, Hanser Alberto, Neftali Feliz, Kirk Gibson and Edinson Volquez.

Which players have played for Dodgers and Mariners?

Adrian Beltre played for both the Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners. This is also true of Rickey Henderson, Derek Lowe, Jake Lamb, Kolton Wong and Steven Souza Jr.

Which players have played for Astros and Angels?

Nolan Ryan played for the Houston Astros and Angels. You can also use Zack Greinke, Don Sutton, Martin Maldonado, Joe Smith, Cameron Maybin and Max Stassi.

Which players have played for Astros and Royals?

Zack Greinke also works here since he played for the Astros and Royals. This is also true of Carlos Beltran, Martin Maldonado, Erik Kratz, Carlos Pena and Rick Ankiel.

Which players have played for Astros and Mariners?

Kendall Graveman was traded to the Astros from the Mariners in 2023, so he works. You can also use Randy Johnson, Dave Roberts, Rafael Montero and Wade Miley.

Which players have played for Braves and Angels?

Bartolo Colon played for both the Atlanta Braves and Angels. So did Mike Ford, Raisel Iglesias, Jonathan Lucroy, Brandon Phillips, Kurt Suzuki and Phil Gosselin.

Which players have played for Braves and Royals?

Ervin Santana played for the Braves and Royals, as did Orlando Cepeda, Abraham Almonte, Jose Bautista and Lucas Duda.

Which players have played for Braves and Mariners?

Robinson Cano played for both the Braves and Mariners. You can also choose Gaylord Perry, Mike Ford, RA Dickey and Cameron Maybin. Jarred Kelenic doesn't count since he hasn't officially played for Atlanta yet.

