MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 8, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features some interesting questions, giving trivia fans something to chew on. There are the usual teams and players to remember who played for whom, but there's also some unique prompts today as well. We've got everything you need down below.

Which players played for the Cardinals and Tigers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kid Gleason played for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers. This is also true of Austin Romine, Andrew Miller and Brad Penny. Jack Flaherty hasn't officially pitched for the Tigers yet, so he doesn't count.

Which players played for the Cardinals and Red Sox?

Jon Lester played for the Cardinals and Red Sox

Jon Lester played for both the Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. You can also use Cy Young, Andrew Miller, Tommy Pham, Joe Kelly, Nick Punto and Brandon Moss.

Which Cardinals have played third base?

Nolan Arenado has played third base for the Cardinals. He is joined by Matt Carpenter, Albert Pujols, Rogers Hornsby, Tommy Edman, Yadier Molina and Jedd Gyorko.

Which players played for the Reds and Tigers?

Nick Castellanos has played for both the Cincinnati Reds and Tigers. This is also true of David Wells, Justin Wilson, Eugenio Suarez, Dontrelle Willis and Buck Farmer.

Which players played for the Reds and Red Sox?

Adam Duvall has played for both the Reds and Red Sox. You can also use Tom Seaver, Hunter Renfroe, Tommy Pham, Wade Miley, Marlon Byrd and David Wells.

Which Reds have played third base?

Pete Rose played third base for the Reds. This is also true of Johnny Bench, Frank Robinson, Nick Senzel, Elly de la Cruz, Derek Dietrich and Eugenio Suarez.

Which players played for the Nationals and Tigers?

Max Scherzer has played for both the Washington Nationals and the Tigers. You can also use Jordan Zimmerman, Anibal Sanchez, Jeimer Candelario, Doug Fister and Wilson Ramos.

Which players played for the Nationals and Red Sox?

Kyle Schwarber has played for both the Nationals and Red Sox, as has Pedro Martinez, Jon Lester, Bartolo Colon, Jonathan Lucroy, Sandy Leon and Doug Fister.

Which Nationals have played third base?

Jeimer Candelario has played third base for the Nationals. So has Ryan Zimmerman, Anthony Rendon, Josh Harrison, Starlin Castro, Gary Carter and Danny Espinosa.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.