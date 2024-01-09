MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 9, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid for Jan. 9 should be an interesting one. As usual, there are plenty of teams to remember who played for both of them, which is often a fun challenge. They also throw in unique prompts to spice things up, and today has some unique prompts. Fortunately, we've got all the answers for you.

Which players have played for Phillies and Giants?

Steve Carlton played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants. This is also true of Kid Gleason, Johan Camargo, Andrew McCutchen, Kevin Correia and Darin Ruf.

Which players have played for Phillies and Cubs?

Cole Hamels played for the Phillies and the Chicago Cubs. You can also use Ryne Sandberg, Robin Roberts, Craig Kimbrel, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Jake Arrieta.

Which Phillies have had a 6 WAR season?

Steve Carlton has had multiple 6 WAR seasons for the Phillies. He is joined by Bobby Abreu, Cole Hamels, Cliff Lee, Aaron Nola, JT Realmuto, Chase Utley and Ryan Howard.

Which players played for Yankees and Giants?

Mike Tauchman played for both the New York Yankees and Giants. So did Andrew McCutchen, Randy Johnson, Wandy Peralta, Thairo Estrada, Carlos Beltran and Melky Cabrera.

Which players played for Yankees and Cubs?

Mike Tauchman also played for the Cubs, so he works here as well. You can also use Anthony Rizzo, Justin Wilson, Jameson Taillon, DJ LeMahieu, Aroldis Chapman and Clint Frazier.

Which Yankees had a 6 WAR season?

Aaron Judge had 6 WAR seasons for the Yankees

Aaron Judge has multiple seasons of 6 or more WAR with the Yankees. This is also true of Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Gerrit Cole and Curtis Granderson.

Which players have played for Padres and Giants?

Jake Peavy played for the San Diego Padres and Giants during his MLB career. He is joined by Willie McCovey, Taylor Rogers, Matt Wisler and Alex Dickerson.

Which players have played for Padres and Cubs?

Greg Maddux played for both the Padres and Cubs. This is also true of Yu Darvish, Anthony Rizzo, Jake Marisnick, Adam Warren, Eric Hosmer, Eric Young Sr. and Fred McGriff.

Which Padres had a 6 WAR season?

Fernando Tatis Jr. had a 6 WAR season for the Padres. You can also use Tony Gwynn, Jake Peavy, Manny Machado, Mike Schmidt and Curt Schilling.

