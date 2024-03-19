MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 19, 2024

Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid features the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

The rest of the grid is made up by pitching-centric accomplishments - ‘200+ K season’ and ‘30+ save season’ landmarks.

It can be quite challenging, but you are at the right place. We will walk you through some possible answers for each intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers: March 19, 2024

Which players have played for the Cubs and Tigers?

Tigers infielder Javier Baez is the first name that comes to mind for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Baez spent eight seasons with the Cubs. Some other possible answers include Joe Coleman, Joe Niekro, Wilber Cooper and Earl Whitehall.

Which players have played for the Cubs and Blue Jays?

Marcus Stroman comes to mind straight away for this intersection. The current Yankees starter played two seasons for the Cubs and six seasons for the Blue Jays. Some other possible answers include Mike Morgan, Steve Trachsel, Ted Lilly and Hall of Famer Fred McGriff.

Which players have played for the Cubs and Phillies?

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg played 15 seasons for the Cubs and one season for the Phillies. Grover Alexander, another HOFer, played nine seasons for the Cubs and eight seasons for the Phillies. Some other possible answers include Robin Roberts, Fergie Jenkins and Cole Hamels.

Which Tigers pitchers have a 200+ strikeout season?

Per Baseball Reference, there are 11 possible answers for this intersection. The very first name that springs to mind is Justin Verlander, who notched five 200+ strikeout seasons under his belt while playing for Detroit.

Max Scherzer is another possible answer here. Scherzer registered three 200+ strikeout seasons as a Tiger. Some other possible answers include Matthew Boyd, Jack Morris and Mickey Lolich.

Which Blue Jays pitchers have a 200+ strikeout season?

There are only six possible answers for this intersection. They are Kevin Gausman, Robbie Ray, Brandon Morrow, Roy Halladay, A.J. Burnett and Roger Clemens.

Which Phillies pitchers have a 200+ strikeout season?

Aaron Nola has five 200+ strikeout seasons to his name. Zach Wheeler is the other name that springs to mind, who has three. Some other possible answers include Cole Hamels, Cliff Lee, Roy Halladay and Steve Carlton.

Which Tigers relievers have a 30+ save season?

There are nine possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. They are Gregory Soto, Shane Greene, Francisco Rodriguez, Joe Nathan, Jose Valverde, Fernando Rodney, Todd Jones, Willie Hernandez and John Hiller.

Which Blue Jays relievers have a 30+ save season?

Blue Jays legend Tom Henke registered four 30+ save seasons during his time with the club. Some other possible answers include Billy Koch, Miguel Batista, Roberto Osuna and Jordan Romano.

Which Phillies relievers have a 30+ save season?

Brad Lidge notched back-to-back 30+ save seasons in 2008 and 2009. Some other possible answers include Jeanmar Gomez, Jonathan Papelbon and Jose Mesa.

