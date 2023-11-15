MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Nov. 15, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features several teams and a rather unique WAR-based stat query. WAR is not a traditional stat like batting average or pitcher wins, so it's usually a more challenging one to complete. Nevertheless, you can rest assured that we have all the answers here for you.

Which players have played for Rays and Cardinals?

Michael Wacha has pitched for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays before. For this prompt, you can use Tino Martinez, Jose Martinez and Steve Cishek.

Which players have played for Rays and Guardians?

Ace pitcher Corey Kluber spent a lot of time with the Cleveland Guardians before heading elsewhere. One of his stops was the Rays. You can also use Manny Ramirez, Scott Kazmir, Julio Franco and Johnny Damon.

Which Rays have had a 6 WAR season?

Ben Zobrist had 6 WAR for the Rays

Only six Rays have ever recorded over 6.0 WAR in a season: Jason Bartlett Carl Crawford Kevin Kiermaier Evan Longoria Carlos Peña David Price Blake Snell Ben Zobrist They often use smaller players and get a full team effort without a superstar, but this is the extent of their 6-win seasons.

Which players have played for Tigers and Cardinals?

Placido Polanco suited up for both the Detroit Tigers and Cardinals in his MLB career. He is joined by Edwin Jackson, Carson Kelly, Andrew Miller and Austin Romine.

Which players have played for Tigers and Guardians?

Hall of Famer Larry Doby suited up for both the Tigers and Guardians at one point. So did Mike Aviles, Sean Casey, Joba Chamberlain, Johnny Damon and Rajai Davis.

Which Tigers have had a 6 WAR season?

Miguel Cabrera, Curtis Granderson, Cecil Fielder, Alan Trammell, Al Kaline, Ty Cobb and Justin Verlander have all recorded over 6 WAR for the Tigers at one point.

Which players have played for Athletics and Cardinals?

Dennis Eckersley and Mark McGwire both played for the Oakland Athletics and Cardinals. They are joined by John Axford, Matt Holliday, Adam Kennedy and Jon Lester.

Which players have played for Athletics and Guardians?

Hall of Famers Tris Speaker, Nap Lajoie and Steve Coveleski all played for the Athletics and Guardians. This is also true of Bartolo Colon, Dennis Eckersley, Jesus Aguilar and Harold Baines.

Which Athletics have had a 6 WAR season?

Matt Chapman, Marcus Semien, Josh Donaldson, Jason Giambi, Mark McGwire, Reggie Jackson, Rickey Henderson, Tim Hudson, Barry Zito and Lefty Grove all had 6+ WAR for the A's.