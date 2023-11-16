MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Nov. 16, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few tough queries. With a lot of teams to keep track of, this one can prove to be a little difficult. Fortunately, we have the answers below, just like we do every day. Be sure to come back here when you need grid help no matter the day.

Which players have played for Cubs and Red Sox?

Kyle Schwarber has been a member of both the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. This is also true of Dennis Eckersley, Jon Lester, Jamie Moyer, Nomar Garciaparra and Rich Hill.

Which players have played for Cubs and Rangers?

Aroldis Chapman played for the Rangers and Cubs

Cole Hamels played for both the Cubs and Texas Rangers in his MLB career. So did Sammy Sosa, Fergie Jenkins, Anthony Bass, Aroldis Chapman, Yu Darvish and Shelby Miller.

Which players have only played for Cubs?

Thus far, Nico Hoerner has only played for the Cubs. This is also true of Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, Kyle Hendricks and Michael Rucker.

Which players have played for Brewers and Red Sox?

Cecil Cooper played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Red Sox during his MLB time. You can also use Dante Bichette, Matt Albers, Jackie Bradley Jr., Brock Holt and Jonathan Lucroy.

Which players have played for Brewers and Rangers?

Yovani Gallardo pitched for both the Brewers and Rangers. This is also true for Alex Claudio, Neftali Feliz, Prince Fielder, Jeremy Jeffress and Gregg Zaun.

Which players have only played for Brewers?

Thus far, Aaron Ashby has only played for the Brewers. The same can be said of Ryan Braun, Corbin Burnes, Mat Gamel and Devin Williams.

Which Cubs made the Hall of Fame?

Greg Maddux, Rich Gossage, Dennis Eckersley, Ryne Sandberg, Leo Durocher, Lou Brock, Ernie Banks and Ralph Kiner all made the Hall of Fame and played for the Cubs.

Which Rangers made the Hall of Fame?

Gil Hodges, Harold Baines, Vladimir Guerrero, Bert Blyleven, Ivan Rodriguez and Nolan Ryan are all Hall of Famers who at one time played for the Rangers.

Which Hall of Famers played for just one team?

Both Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera played for a single team in their Hall of Fame careers: The New York Yankees. Jeff Bagwell, Ernie Banks, Roberto Clemente, Johnny Bench, Tony Gwynn, Whitey Ford and Sandy Koufax also only played for one team.