MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 19, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features several teams and stat-based queries. It is once again going to be rather challenging to complete the entire thing, especially with the specific queries posted for November 16. Fortunately, we have all the answers for you below.

Which players have played for Reds and Orioles?

David Wells played for both the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles during his illustrious MLB career. Try using Freddy Galvis, Kevin Gausman, Mychal Givens, Jose Iglesias or Wade Miley here as well.

Which Reds have recorded .300 batting average season?

Joey Votto has recorded a .300 batting average season for the Reds. You can also use Pete Rose, Frank Robinson, Ken Griffey Sr., Sean Casey, Barry Larkin, Nick Castellanos and Scooter Gennett.

Which Reds have been a first-round draft pick?

Barry Larkin was a first-round selection by the Reds. The same is true of Jay Bruce, Todd Frazier, Yasmani Grandal, Jonathan India, Jesse Winker and Yonder Alonso.

Which players have played for Braves and Orioles?

Rogers Hornsby played on both the Atlanta Braves and the Orioles during his Hall of Fame career. You can also use Jose Bautista, Norm Charlton, Kevin Gausman, Nick Markakis and Jace Peterson here.

Which Braves have recorded .300 batting average season?

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit .300 for the Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit .300 en route to an NL MVP this year. He is joined by Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Ender Inciarte, Brian McCann, Chipper Jones and Martin Prado.

Which Braves have been a first-round pick?

Chipper Jones was a first-round selection by Atlanta, as were Shea Langeliers, Ian Anderson, Austin Riley, Mike Soroka, Jason Heyward, Adam Wainwright and Tom Seaver.

Which players have played for Giants and Orioles?

Fernando Abad played for both the San Francisco Giants and Orioles. He is joined by Rogers Hornsby, Alejandro De Aza, Kevin Gausman, Aubrey Huff, Nick Hundley and Travis Ishikawa.

Which Giants have recorded .300 batting average season?

Barry Bonds had seasons of over .300 batting average for the Giants. This is true of Buster Posey, Melky Cabrera, Jeff Kent, Will Clark and Chili Davis.

Which Giants have been a first-round pick?

Buster Posey was a first-round pick by the Giants. This is also true for Joey Bart, Christian Arroyo, Chris Stratton, Joe Panik, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum and Matt Cain.

