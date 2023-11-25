MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Nov. 25, 2023

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for fans to enjoy. Linked to baseball reference, Immaculate Grid is an excellent way for fans to test their knowledge of the game.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a simple format. Users must use the provided clues to populate the nine squares with the names of relevant MLB players, from both past and present.

'Immaculate Grid 237.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers November 25

Which Hall of Famers have also won the MVP?

Many players who went on to gain entrance into the Baseball Hall of Fame won MVP Awards during their careers. Two-time MVP Cal Ripken Jr., who spent his entire 21-year career with the Baltimore Orioles. The 2007 Hall of Fame inductee's 2,632 consecutive games holds the record in the category. Other past MVPs who found their way to Cooperstown include Frank Robinson, Yogi Berra, and Reggie Jackson.

Which All-Stars have also won the MVP?

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has won three MVP Awards since breaking into MLB in 2012. Moreover, single-season home run champ Aaron Judge's 62 home runs last year cast into MVP status. Older fans will remember names like Harmon Killebrew, Hoog Powell, and Thurmond Munson, who are also eligible for this section of the Immaculate Grid.

Which first-round draft picks have also won the MVP?

Philadelphia Phillies fans are grateful to have outfielder Bryce Harper on their team. The three-time MVP hit .462 with 3 home runs and 5 RBIs as their team bested the Altanta Braves in this year's NLDS. Harper was selected in 1st overall in 2010. Another first rounder who won the MVP is Joe Mauer. The Minnesota native spent his entire 15-year career with the Twins, hitting .306/.388/.439 with 143 home runs and 923 RBIs. Mauer, a first rounder in 2001, also won the 2009 MVP Award.

"From 2006-2013 Joe Mauer had a .410 OBP…the best in baseball." - Jeff

Which Hall of Famers have also won the Cy Young?

In 1992, Oakland Athletics closer Dennis Eckersley became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award after posting a 1.91 ERA and 51 saves. Other Hall of Famers to have won MLB's top pitching honor include 2014 inductee Greg Maddux, who allowed fewer than one baserunner per inning for for years. Maddux and Randy Johnson are the only players to win four Cy Young Awards, and are both in the Hall of Fame.

Which All-Stars have also won the Cy Young?

In 2022, 39-year old Justin Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA to win his third career Cy Young Award with the World Series-winning Houston Astros. Verlander, a nine-time All-Star, is joined by other names like Eric Gagne, Pedro Martinez, and Brett Saberhagen on this portion of the Immaculate Grid.

"November 13, 2003 Eric Gagne, who saved 55 consecutive games, becomes 9th RP to win Cy Young Award. #GameOver" - Dodgers History

Which first round draft picks have also won the Cy Young?

Five seasons after he was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-foot-5 southpaw David Price won the 2012 Cy Young Award after going 20-5 with a 2,56 ERA, leading the league in wins and earned runs allowed. 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole was also selected in the first round, going to the Pirates in 2011.

"Gerrit Cole fires a two-hitter to finish his season with an AL-best 2.63 ERA." - MLB

Which Hall of Famers have also won Rookie of the Year?

1968 Rookie of the Year Award winner Johnny Bench was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on account of his 17 years with the Cincinnati Reds. Other Immaculate Grid entries for this section include Rod Carew and Jackie Robinson.

Which All-Stars have also won the Rookie of the Year?

Ten-time All-Star Ichiro Suzuki broke into MLB in 2001, hitting .350 to win the AL batting title, alongside the MVP and Rookie fo the Year honors. Additionally, other All-Stars to have won the freshman honor include Sandy Alomar Jr., Dustin Pedroia, and Hanley Ramirez.

Which first round draft picks have also won Rookie of the Year?

1992 first rounder Derek Jeter broke out into MLB in 1995 for the New York Yankees, hitting .314/.370/.420 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs to win the Rookie of the Year. 2019 D-Backs first rounder Corbin Carroll won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2023, as did his teammate Evan Longoria in 2008.

