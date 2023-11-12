MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 12, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a few stat-based queries, one of which is a pretty rare feat. That can make filling out all nine sectors of the grid pretty difficult. Fortunately, we've got the answers to all questions for you below.

Which players have played for Braves and Twins?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As is very common on the grid, Bartolo Colon is an answer to this prompt. He played for both the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves during his career. He is joined by Al Simmons, Josh Donaldson, Billy Hamilton and Eddy Rosario.

Which Braves have had a 30 home run/30 steal season?

Ronald Acuna Jr recorded 30 steals and 30 home runs for the Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. just recorded well over 30 of both home runs and steals en route to a potential MVP season. It wasn't his first time. He is joined by Ron Gant, Dale Murphy and Henry (Hank) Aaron.

Which Braves have won Rookie of the Year?

Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris II, Craig Kimbrel, David Justice and Earl Williams all won Rookie of the Year as a player for the Braves organization.

Which players have played for Reds and Twins?

Sonny Gray has played for both the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins. He is joined by Zach Duke, Kyle Farmer, Billy Hamilton, Josh Roenicke and Donovan Solano.

Which Reds have had a 30 home run/30 steal season?

There are just three Reds to ever record a 30/30 season. Brandon Phillips, Barry Larkin and Eric Davis are the only players you can use here.

Which Reds have won Rookie of the Year?

Back in 2021, Jonathan India won Rookie of the Year. He was the most recent one for the Reds, but he is also joined by Scott Williamson, Pete Rose and Frank Robinson.

Which players have played for Mets and Twins?

Bartolo Colon is an answer for this section, too. He played for the New York Mets and Twins in his MLB career. That is true for Johan Santana, Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar, Livan Hernandez and Pat Mahomes (the baseball player, not the NFL MVP).

Which Mets have had a 30 home run/30 steal season?

There are only four Mets players to ever have done this. Francisco Lindor, David Wright, Daryl Strawberry and Howard Johnson recorded 30 steals and 30 home runs in the same year.

Which Mets have won Rookie of the Year?

There are a few Mets who have won Rookie of the Year, including Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom, Dwight Gooden, Jon Matlack and Tom Seaver.