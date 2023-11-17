MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 17, 2023

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for fans to enjoy. The 3 x 3 puzzle gives users the opportunity to use their wealth of baseball knowledge to populate the nine squares with names of MLB stars, both past and present.

On November 17, the Immaculate Grid released another puzzle filled to the brim with interesting options. Let's take a look at what the Immaculate Grid is asking today.

"Immaculate Grid 229. Retweet or reply with your score" - Immaculate Grid

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for November 17, 2023

Which players have played for the Angels and Mariners?

Mark Langston burst onto the scene in 1984 for the Seattle Mariners. The freshman pitcher went 17-10 with a 3.40 ERA and a league-best 204 strikeouts to win the AL Rookie of the Year. In 1990, Langston joined the California Golden Angels, where he went on to win five consecutive Gold Gloves.

"It's Mark Langston more days till Opening Day! #Mariners" - UK Mariners fans

Which players have played for the Angels and Padres?

Players who have laced them up for both West Coast teams include Erick Aybar, uncle of disgraced Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco. Other big names that count for his part of the Immaculate Grid include Aaron Loup, Hunter Renfroe, and second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Which players have played for the Angels and Twins?

Dutch-born pitcher Bert Blyleven spent the first seven seasons of his career playing for the Minnesota Twins, winning an All-Star nod and a seventh-place finish in Cy Young voting before heading to the Angels. Nine-time Gold Glove Tori Hunter also played for both teams, as did former Angels manager Phil Nevin.

Which Mariners players have hit over 30 home runs in a season?

In 2022, flashy Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez hit .284/.345/.509 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs, winning the AL Rookie of the Year. In 2023, Rodriguez followed up his success with 32 home runs. However, the best hitter in Mariners history is Ken Griffey Jr., who had seven 30+ homer seasons in Seattle, including four seasons that saw him lead MLB in the category.

"JULIO RODRIGUEZ INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN" - zachleft

Which Padres players have hit over 30 home runs in a season?

Outfielder Greg Vaughn's 50 homers in 1998 hold up as the most ever hit in a Padres uniform. The second-most, 42, was hit by flashy outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2021, which was enough for the 22-year-old to lead the league in the category. Other Immaculate Grid options for this portion include Adrian Gonzalez, Fred McGriff, and Juan Soto.

Which Twins players have hit over 30 home runs in a season?

Old-timer Harmon Killebrew has the fifth-most home run in MLB history, and the most in Twins' history, hitting 49 in both 1964 and 1969. In 2019, the Twins set an MLB record for the most home runs in a single season, with veteran Nelson Cruz contributing 41 bombs of his own.

Which Mariners players have stolen more than 30 bases in a season?

With 438 stolen bases in his career, Ichiro Suzuki has, by far, more steals than any other player in Mariners history. In his 2001 season that saw Ichiro win the Rookie of the Year and MVP, the Japanese outfielder swiped 56 bases, and kept up his speedy ways after going to the New York Yankees. Other zippy Mariners viable for his Immaculate Grid include Julio Cruz, Harold Reynolds, and Mike Cameron.

"On this day in 2001, Ichiro Suzuki became the first Japanese-born position player to make his MLB debut! He’d go on to have a historic rookie campaign, winning AL ROY and MVP honors!" - Bovada

Which Padres players have stolen more than 30 bases in a season?

Outfielder Tony Gwynn spent his entire two-decade career playing for the San Diego Padres. During that time, the speedster had four seasons in which he swiped 30 or more bags. Second and third on the all-time franchise steals list are Gene Richards and Alan Wiggins.

Which Twins players have stolen more than 30 bases in a season?

Utility man Chuck Knoblauch swiped 62 bases in 1997, which was the same year he won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger for the Minnesota Twins. Other players who have swiped more than 30 bags in the Twin Cities include Rod Carew and Willi Castro.

