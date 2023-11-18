MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 18, 2023

The MLB Immaculate Grid is one of the best ways for baseball fans of all ages to put their knowledge of the game to the test. By linking up to Baseball Reference, the Immaculate Grid draws on players, both past and present.

In order to succeed, players must populate the nine squares within the game by naming players relevant to the clues provided.

On Nov. 18, the MLB Immaculate Grid served up an edition filled with great tidbits of MLB history. Let's examine some of the viable answers for the Immaculate Grid.

Immaculate Grid solutions - November 18, 2023

Which LA Dodgers players were born outside the USA?

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez played for the Dodgers from 2012 until 2017. In 2014, the Mexican earned himself both a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove after hitting 275/.336/.482 with a league-best 116 RBIs.

Currently, the Los Angeles Dodgers host an array of foreign-born pitching talent including closer Bruscar Graterol and Julio Urias, from Venezuela and Mexico respectively.

Which Mets players were born outside the USA?

Over the years, the New York Mets have hosted various Puerto Rican stars. The question stipulates that players born outside the 50 states are viable for this Immaculate Grid. Hence, both Carlos Beltran and current shortstop Francisco Lindor qualify.

Which Blue Jays players were born outside the USA?

Puerto Rican star Carlos Delgado's 336 home runs and 1058 RBIs lead the Jays' all-time franchise leaderboard in both categories.

Outfielder Jose Bautista also played for the Jays for a decade, winning several distinctions. He also completed a bat-flip during a 2015 playoff game against the Texas Rangers that will go down in history.

MLB's only Canadian team has also boasted several Canadians, including Russell Martin, Brett Lawrie, and current closer Jordan Romano.

Which LA Dodgers players have 300 career home runs?

With 389 career bombs, outfielder Duke Snider has more home runs than any other players in Dodgers history. Splitting his time between Brooklyn and LA for the Dodgers, Snider was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

The only other player to surpass the 300-homer mark for the Dodgers was Gil Hodges, a teammate of Snider's.

Which Mets players have 300 career home runs?

No players have connected for 300 home runs exclusively in a New York Mets uniform. However, players such as Robinson Cano and Carlos Beltran are some 300 homer club members who have spent some time with the team.

Which Blue Jays players have 300 career home runs?

First baseman Edwin Encarnacion spent eight of his 16 MLB seasons with the Blue Jays. While the Dominican did not attain 300 homers with the Jays, he reached the milestone as a member of the Cleveland Indians in 2018.

In the late 1990s, 1993 World Series hero Joe Carter also hit his 300th career home run with the Jays.

Which LA Dodgers players have a career WAR over 40?

On the current Dodgers roster, both Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts boast career WAR figures over 40, with 55.7 and 64.5 respective figures. Moreover, pitcher Zach Greinke, Don Sutton, and Max Scherzer are all pitchers with 40+ WAR number who have played for the team.

Which Mets players have a career WAR over 40?

Third baseman David Wright spent his entire 14-year career playing for the Mets. Over those 14 seasons, Wright hit .296/.376/.491 with 242 home runs, 970 RBIs, and a career WAR of 49.2. He is the only eligible player for this part of the Immaculate Grid.

Which Blue Jays players have a career WAR over 40?

Once again, Carlos Delgado comes up in our Immaculate Grid answers bank. Although Delgado posted a WAR of 36.8 with the Toronto Blue Jays, his career WAR registers at 44, owing to better seasons on other teams.

The only other viable answer on this exclusive part of the Grid include utility man Tony Fernandez (45.3).

