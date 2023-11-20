MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 20, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid could prove to be a tough one. It features exclusively MLB teams and no stats or accomplishments. It can be difficult to remember who played for multiple teams, and even more so when there are nine different combinations. Fortunately, we have you covered.

Which players have played for Tigers and Twins?

Alex Avila played for both the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins in his MLB career. You can also use Willi Castro, CJ Cron, Michael Fulmer, Robbie Grossman and Francisco Liriano.

Which players have played for Tigers and Brewers?

Curtis Granderson played for the Brewers and Tigers

Curtis Granderson played for both the Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers before he retired. This is also true for Gary Sheffield, Francisco Rodriguez, Prince Fielder, Corey Knebel and Daniel Norris.

Which players have played for Tigers and Phillies?

Placido Polanco suited up for the Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies at one point. He is joined here by Joaquin Benoit, Nick Castellanos, Kody Clemens, Josh Harrison and Mark Leiter.

Which players have played for Diamondbacks and Twins?

Dallas Keuchel pitched for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Twins. You can also use Alex Avila, Zach Duke, Eduardo Escobar, Jordan Luplow, John Ryan Murphy and Addison Reed.

Which players have played for Diamondbacks and Brewers?

Zack Greinke pitched for the Diamondbacks and Brewers at one point. Try using Livan Hernandez, Chase Anderson, Jorge De La Rosa, Zach Duke or Eduardo Escobar.

Which players have played for Diamondbacks and Phillies?

Ian Kennedy pitched for the Diamondbacks and Phillies. You can also use Clay Bucholz, Dan Plesac, Michael Bourn, Jake Diekman, Didi Gregorius, Vicente Padilla and Chad Qualls.

Which players have played for Royals and Twins?

Harmon Killebrew was part of the Kansas City Royals and Twins during his time. So was Ervin Santana, Billy Hamilton, Chuck Knoblauch, Jorge Lopez and Kendrys Morales.

Which players have played for Royals and Brewers?

Zack Greinke was a pitcher for both the Royals and Brewers. You can also use Lorenzo Cain, Jackie Bradley Jr., Jonathan Broxton, Alcides Escobar and Neftali Feliz.

Which players have played for Royals and Phillies?

Bob Boone played for the Phillies and Royals. This is also true of Jose Bautista, Jorge Bonifacio, Jake Diekman, Jeff Francoeur, Raul Ibanez and Ian Kennedy.

