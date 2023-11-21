MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 21, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a host of different teams, which means players will have to dig deep in their memory banks to remember players who suited up for all these squads.

Additionally, there's a Gold Glove section which makes for an interesting column. Fortunately, all the answers are down below.

Which players have played for White Sox and Marlins?

Mark Buehrle of perfect game fame pitched for the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins. You can also try Emilio Bonifacio, Ramon Castro, Ross Detwiler, Billy Hamilton and Edwin Jackson.

Which players have played for White Sox and Guardians?

Jim Thome is perhaps the most iconic player to have worn the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians uniforms. He's joined by Steve Carlton, Shoeless Joe Jackson, Yonder Alonso and Albert Belle.

Which White Sox have won a Gold Glove?

Dallas Keuchel won a Gold Glove for the White Sox.

Dallas Keuchel is the last White Sox to get a Gold Glove. You can also try using Luis Robert Jr., Robin Ventura, Ozzie Guillen and Jim Kaat in this section.

Which players have played for Yankees and Marlins?

Starlin Castro played for both the Marlins and the New York Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton did, too. You can also use Gary Sheffield, Aaron Boone, Nathan Eovaldi and Curtis Granderson.

Which players have played for Yankees and Guardians?

CC Sabathia pitched for the Yankees and Guardians. Try using Gaylord Perry, Phil Niekro, Jake Bauers, Johnny Damon or Edwin Encarnacion.

Which Yankees have won a Gold Glove?

Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe won a Gold Glove for the Yankees in 2023. You can also use Jose Trevino, Joey Gallo, Derek Jeter, Robinson Cano, Ron Guidry and Dave Winfield.

Which players have played for Pirates and Marlins?

Starling Marte played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Marlins. That's also true of Moises Alou, AJ Burnett, Corey Dickerson, Wade LeBlanc, Jake Marisnick and Neil Walker.

Which players have played for Pirates and Guardians?

Luis Tiant played for both the Pirates and Guardians. He's joined by Bert Blyleven, Greg Allen, Melky Cabrera, Sean Casey, Yu Chang, Austin Hedges and Jordan Luplow.

Which Pirates have won a Gold Glove?

Ke'Bryan Hayes won a Gold Glove at third base for the Pirates. You can also use Barry Bonds, Starling Marte, Corey Dickerson, Andrew McCutchen and Nate McLouth.

