MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 22, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a lot of teams and some stat-based questions. Those can be difficult, and it is always a challenging task to complete the entire grid. Fortunately, we have all the answers for you below.

Which players have played for the Cubs and Astros?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hall of Famer Robin Roberts spent time with both the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros. This is also true for Kenny Lofton, Robinson Chirinos, Dexter Fowler, Luis Gonzalez and Tony Kemp.

Which players have played for the Cubs and Nationals?

Jon Lester pitched for the Cubs and Nationals

Jon Lester pitched for the Cubs and the Washington Nationals. You can also try using Ted Lilly, Alex Avila, Starlin Castro, Andre Dawson, Edwin Jackson and Jonathan Lucroy.

Which Cubs have 100 runs in a season?

Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Dexter Fowler, Sammy Sosa, Mark DeRosa, Ryne Sandberg and Billy Williams scored 100 runs for Chicago.

Which players have played for Dodgers and Astros?

Zack Greinke pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Astros. You can also use Don Sutton, Bobby Abreu, Brad Ausmus, Yimi Garcia, Kike Hernandez and Jake Marisnick.

Which players have played for Dodgers and Nationals?

Josiah Gray played for both the Dodgers and the Nationals. The same can be said of Pedro Martinez, Max Scherzer, Brian Dozier, Edwin Jackson and Howie Kendrick.

Which Dodgers have 100 runs in a season?

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Kirk Gibson and Maury Wills recorded 100 runs in one season for the Dodgers.

Which players have played for Phillies and Astros?

Roy Oswalt played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Astros at one point. The same is true for Bobby Abreu, Joe Morgan, Robin Roberts, Ken Giles and Hector Neris.

Which players have played for Phillies and Nationals?

Bryce Harper played for the Phillies and Nationals, as did Pedro Martinez, Pete Rose, Asdrubal Cabrera, Maikel Franco and Corey Dickerson.

Which Phillies have 100 runs in a season?

Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Mike Schmidt and Bobby Abreu each scored 100 runs for the Phillies.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.