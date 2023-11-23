MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 23, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid figures to be a challenging one. The grid features several teams and some stats, which always make for an interesting day. With a few tough questions, Thanksgiving Day's Grid could prove difficult, but we have all the answers below.

Which players have played for Braves and Cardinals?

Marcell Ozuna played for both the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals during his career. This is also true for Cy Young, Rogers Hornsby, Sam Freeman, Rafael Furcal and Jason Heyward.

Which players have played for Braves and Athletics?

Bartolo Colon pitched for both the Braves and Oakland Athletics. You can also use Jerry Blevins, Ross Detwiler, Robbie Grossman, Tim Hudson, Matt Joyce and Jonathan Lucroy.

Which Braves are Hall of Famers?

Hank Aaron is a Hall of Famer for the Braves. So is Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, Eddie Matthews, Fred McGriff, Gaylord Perry and John Smoltz.

Which players have played for Astros and Cardinals?

Lance Berkman suited up for the Houston Astros and Cardinals. The same can be said of Jose Cruz, Carlos Beltran, JA Happ, Art Howe, Wade LeBlanc and Colby Rasmus.

Which players have played for Astros and Athletics?

Kendall Graveman pitched for the Astros and Athletics

Miguel Tejada was a member of both the Astros and Athletics. You can also try Nellie Fox, Don Sutton, Joe Morgan, Chris Carter, Aledmys Diaz, Robbie Grossman and Kendall Graveman.

Which Astros are Hall of Famers?

Jeff Bagwell is a Hall of Famer who played for the Astros, just like Craig Biggio, Nellie Fox, Randy Johnson, Nolan Ryan, Robin Roberts and Don Sutton.

Which Cardinals have a .300 career average?

Stan Musial has a career .300 batting average for the Cardinals. You can also use Rogers Hornsby, Johnny Mize or Jim Bottomley.

Which Athletics have a career .300 average?

Ty Cobb had a .300 batting average and played for the Athletics. The same is true of Frank Thomas, Nap Lajoie, Jimmie Foxx, Mike Piazza, Joe Jackson and Nomar Garciappara.

Which Hall of Famers have a career .300 average?

Derek Jeter batted over .300 in his MLB career before making it to the Hall of Fame. So did Ty Cobb, Ted Williams, Babe Ruth, Tony Gwynn, Paul Waner, Wade Boggs and Honus Wagner.

