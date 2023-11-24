MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 24, 2023

MLB Immaculate Grid is an excellent way for fans of all stripes to test their knowledge of the game of baseball. Through a new challenge updated daily, fans can show off what they know.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a simple concept. Users must take into account the nine clues to populate the various Grid spaces with names of MLB players, both past and present.

On November 24, the Immaculate Grid published yet another puzzle filled with interesting questions. Let's examine some of the possible answers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 236. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for November 24

Which Yankees players have also played for the Red Sox?

The first MLB player of Navajo origin, Jacoby Ellsbury had fruitful years on both the Red Sox and New York Yankees. A Red Sox first rounder, Ellsbury led MLB in steals in 2008, 2009, and 2013. Additionally, Johnny Damon signed with the Yankees after three years on the Sox, that saw him win the 2004 World Series. Also an AL steals leader in 2001, Damon won the second World Series of his career with the Yankees in 2009.

Expand Tweet

"June 7, 2008 - Johnny Damon goes 6-for-6 and delivers the walk off win" - NY Yankees Throwbacks

Which Yankees players have also played for the Giants?

Pittsburgh Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen played on both the Yankees and the Giants in 2018, hitting .255/.368/.424 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs. Pitcher Gaylord Perry also spent the first decade of his career with the Giants before winning the 1972 Cy Young in Cleveland. Perry would then appear in 8 games for the 1980 Yankees. Other viable answers include Mark Melancon, Lefty O'Doul, and Melky Cabrera.

Which Yankees players have also played for the Reds?

Yankees ace Carl Mays was the best pitcher of the 1921 season, posting 336 innings across 27 starts, leading the league in both categories. Mays joined the Cincinnati Reds in 1924, and would go on to pitch 27 complete games in 1926. Moreover, current Yankees manager Aaron Boone also played for both teams, and hit .267/.327/.453 with 27 home runs and 96 RBIs in 2003, the year he was traded from the Reds to the Yankees.

Which Red Sox players have had 10 or more home runs in a season?

David "Big Papi" Ortiz spent 14 of his 20 MLB seasons on the Boston Red Sox, hitting at least 20 home runs in every campaign. Ted Williams also had multiple super-slugging seasons, and his 521 home runs still hold as the most ever hit by a Red Sox player. Other players to have hit this milestone include Alex Verdugo, Manny Ramirez, Carl Yastrzemski, and Masataka Yoshida.

Expand Tweet

"8 years ago today, David Ortiz hit a legendary home run in the ALCS" - Baseball Bros

Which Giants players have had 10 or more home runs in a season?

When one considers members of the San Francisco Giants who had a big bat, catcher Buster Posey often comes to mind. Posey hit reached the 10-home run threshold eight times over his dozen seasons with the Giants. Of course, Barry Bonds also warrants a consideration for this Immaculate Grid, as does Willie Mays, who hit a franchise-record 646 long ones in San Fran.

Which Reds players have had 10 or more home runs in a season?

Canadian first baseman Joey Votto has hit 356 home runs since first putting on a Cincinnati Reds uniform 17 years ago. The 2010 NL MVP reached 10 home runs in fifteen of those seasons. When it comes to the "Big Red Machine" players of the 70s, Johnny Bench, Tony Perez, and all-time MLB hits leader Pete Rose also all hit the mark, often surpassing it.

Expand Tweet

"Because he’s Joey Votto. Need I say more?" - Ray

Which Red Sox pitchers have had 10 or more wins in a season?

Roger Clemens was nothing short of dominant for the Red Sox in the late 1980s. The winner of the Cy Young and MVP Award on account of his 24-win 1986 season, Clemens 2590 strikeouts still stand as a franchise record. 6-foot-6 leftie Chris Sale also hit the 10-win threshold multiple times for the Sox, as did late knuckleballer Tim Wakefield, making them both correct answers for this part of today's Immaculate Grid.

Which Giants pitchers have had 10 or more wins in a season?

Tim "The Freak" Lincecum won back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards in 2010 and 2011, posting 18 and 15 wins respectively. Dominican flamethrower Juan Marigal led the league in wins twice, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983. Other players eligible for this section of the Immaculate Grid include Madison Bumgarner, Matt Cain, and reliever Jonathan Sanchez.

Expand Tweet

"Buster Posey picks up Tim Lincecum after he throws a No-Hitter against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. July 13, 2013." - Baseball History Through Stats and Pics

Which Reds players have had 10 or more wins in a season?

Current Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo reached 10 or more wins for the Reds in both 2018 and 2019, and holds the franchise record for strikeouts per nine innings. Other Reds pitchers to have put up 10 or more wins include Bronson Arroyo, Eppa Rixley, Joe Nuxhall, and Paul Derringer.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.