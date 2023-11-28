MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 28, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid can be a tricky one for players. It features loads of teams, which is always challenging to remembering who played for which teams in their careers. Adding stat-based queries makes it even harder, but we have every answer for you below.

Which players have played for Pirates and Braves?

Paul Waner suited up for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves. You can also use Jose Bautista, Melky Cabrera, Francisco Cervelli, Kyle Farnsworth and Phil Gosselin.

Which Pirates have hit 300 home runs?

Barry Bonds played for the Pirates and hit well over 300 home runs. This is also true for Willie Stargell, Dwight Evans, Ralph Kiner, Carlos Santana and Reggie Sanders.

Which Pirates have a sub-3.00 ERA season?

Gerrit Cole threw a season of a sub-3.00 ERA with the Pirates. So did Vance Worley, Doug Drabek, Bob Patterson, Rick Rhoden and Vern Law.

Which players have played for Brewers and Braves?

Henry Aaron (Hank Aaron) played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Braves. This is also true for Julio Teheran, Gary Sheffield, Jhoulys Chacin, Jonathan Lucroy and Jace Peterson.

Which Brewers have 300 home runs?

Hank Aaron hit 300 home runs and played for the Brewers. Try also using Gary Sheffield, Nelson Cruz, Aramis Ramirez, Carlos Lee, Curtis Granderson, and Ryan Braun.

Which Brewers have a sub-3.00 ERA season?

Brandon Woodruff had a sub-3.00 ERA for the Brewers

Brandon Woodruff had a season of under 3.00 ERA for the Brewers. So did Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, Josh Hader, Freddy Peralta, Wade Miley and Gio Gonzalez.

Which players have played for White Sox and Braves?

Andruw Jones played for both the Chicago White Sox and Braves during his career. He is joined by Ed Walsh, Bob Boone, Melky Cabrera, Bartolo Colon and Billy Hamilton.

Which White Sox have 300 home runs?

Ken Griffey Jr. played for the White Sox and hit over 300 home runs. You can also choose Jim Thome, Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramirez, Frank Thomas and Jose Canseco.

Which White Sox have a sub-3.00 ERA season?

Dylan Cease had an ERA under 3.00 in a full season. This is also true of Lance Lynn, Carlos Rodon, Chris Sale, Bobby Thigpen, Wilbur Wood and Tommy John.

