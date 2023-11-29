MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 29, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features several teams and a few stat-based challenges. Those are always difficult and give players a real test when trying to complete all nine sectors. Fortunately, this article has all the answers you will need down below.

Which players have played for the Royals and Mets?

Matt Harvey played for the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets. This is also true of Carlos Beltran, David Cone, Jose Bautista, Lucas Duda, Terrence Gore and Billy Hamilton.

Which players have played for the Royals and Cardinals?

Carlos Beltran played for the Royals and Cardinals

Carlos Beltran played for the Royals and St. Louis Cardinals. He is joined by Orlando Cepeda, Jon Jay, Brandon Moss, Brayan Pena and Vada Pinson.

Which Royals players have 2,000 career hits?

George Brett had well over 2,000 career hits and he played exclusively for the Royals. Try using Johnny Damon, Vada Pinson, Carlos Beltran, Bill Buckner or Miguel Tejada.

Which players have played for the Guardians and Mets?

Amed Rosario and Francisco Lindor were traded for one another between the Cleveland Guardians and Mets. You can also use Dwight Gooden, Bartolo Colon and Orel Hershiser.

Which players have played for the Guardians and Cardinals?

Cy Young played for the Guardians and Cardinals in his Hall of Fame career. He is joined by Steve Carlton, Oscar Mercado, Andrew Miller, Brad Miller and Eduardo Perez.

Which Guardians players have 2,000 career hits?

Tris Speaker played for Cleveland and also had well over 2000 hits. You can also use Dave Winfield, Omar Vizquel, Frank Robinson, Harold Baines and Keith Hernandez.

Which players have played for the Phillies and Mets?

Pedro Martinez suited up for both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Mets. This is also true of Bobby Abreu, Luis Avilan, Jose Bautista, Asdrubal Cabrera and Brad Hand.

Which players have played for the Phillies and Cardinals?

Kid Nichols was part of both the Cardinals and Phillies. You can also use Luis Garcia, Kid Gleason, JA Happ, Oscar Mercado and Jamie Moyer.

Which Phillies players have 2,000 career hits?

Pete Rose, the all-time hits leader, had 2,000 hits and played for the Phillies. This is applicable to Nap Lajoie, Joe Morgan, Jimmy Rollins, Ryne Sandberg and Michael Young as well.

