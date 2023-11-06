MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 6, 2023 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features quite a few intriguing topics to scratch the baseball community's brain.

There are several top teams and interesting queries, so without further ado, here are all the answers you need for the grid on Nov. 6.

Players who have played for Pirates and Orioles

Jose Bautista qualifies, as he played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2004 and for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2004-2008. Doug Drabek and Pink Hawley also played for both teams.

Players who have played for Pirates and Yankees

Andrew McCutchen is a Pirates legend. The outfielder is back with the team now, but he was gone for a while. One of his stops while away was a half season with the New York Yankees. Neil Walker and Miguel Andujar also qualify.

Pitchers who recorded 200+ strikeouts for Pirates

Gerrit Cole was an ace for the Pirates, and he had seasons where he recorded over 200 strikeouts. The same is true for Oliver Perez, A.J. Burnett, Francisco Liriano and Bert Blyleven.

Players who have played for Athletics and Orioles

Reggie Jackson is one of the most prominent players to have been on both the Oakland Athletics and Orioles. He's joined by Harold Baines, Jesus Aguilar and Craig Gentry.

Players who have played for Athletics and Yankees

Frankie Montas has barely played for the Yankees, but he did make an appearance, so he qualifies, as he was traded from the Athletics last year. Sonny Gray, Lou Trivino and Reggie Jackson.

Pitchers who recorded 200+ strikeouts for Athletics

Frankie Montas also recorded over 200 strikeouts with the A's. He is joined by a few other pitchers: Vida Blue, Lefty Grove, Dave Stewart and Barry Zito.

Players who have played for White Sox and Orioles

Hanser Alberto recently played for both the Chicago White Sox and Orioles. He's joined by David Wells, Harold Baines, Roberto Alomar, Alejandro De Aza, Don Larsen and James McCann.

Players who have played for White Sox and Yankees

Carlos Rodon played for White Sox and Yankees

Carlos Rodon played for both the White Sox and Yankees. Both teams have also shared Andrew Benintendi, Melky Cabrera, Tommy Kahnle and Bobby Bonds.

Pitchers who recorded 200+ strikeouts for the White Sox

Finally, Carlos Rodon also recorded over 200 strikeouts for the White Sox. This is also true of Chris Sale, Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Ed Walsh and Gary Peters.