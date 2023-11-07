MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 7, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a lot of different teams on it, as well as one stat-based qualification. It can be difficult to remember who has played for all these different teams. Fortunately, we have the answers for you below.

Which players have played for Mets and Padres?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rickey Henderson, an MLB Hall of Famer, played for a lot of teams, and he was a member of both the New York Mets and San Diego Padres during his career. He is joined by Mike Piazza and Robinson Cano, who also played for both.

Which players have played for Mets and Reds?

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver is known for his time with the Mets, but he also spent some time with the Cincinnati Reds. He is joined by George Foster, Asdrubal Cabrera, Brandon Drury and Matt Harvey.

Which Mets have .300 career batting average?

For this prompt, you can try using:

Willie Mays

Roberto Alomar

Richie Ashburn

Robinson Canó

Moises Alou

Mike Piazza

T.J. Rivera

Mike Stanton.

They all qualify.

Which players have played for Tigers and Padres?

Ian Kinsler spent a lot of time with the Detroit Tigers, but he also played for the Padres at the end of his career. Other potential answers here include David Wells, Gary Sheffield, Edwin Jackson and Cameron Maybin.

Which players have played for Tigers and Reds?

David Wells also played for both the Tigers and Reds. There are several other options here, including Sean Casey, Nick Castellanos, Buck Farmer, Jose Iglesias, Ruben Sierra and Dontrelle Willis.

Which Tigers have .300 career batting average?

Miguel Cabrera had a .300 career batting average

Ty Cobb, Miguel Cabrera, Goose Goslin, Magglio Ordonez, Sean Casey and Babe Herman all had a .300 career batting average for the Tigers, so you can use any of them.

Which players have played for Phillies and Padres?

Longtime ace Fernando Valenzuela played mostly for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he was also with both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Padres. You can also try Shane Victorino, Jorge Alfaro, Freddy Galvis and Craig Kimbrel.

Which players have played for Phillies and Reds?

Nick Castellanos played for both the Phillies and Reds and he is currently manning right field for Philadelphia. You can also use Joe Morgan, Pete Rose, Jay Bruce, Asdrubal Cabrera or Freddy Galvis here.

Which Phillies have .300 career batting average?

For this prompt, you can use Pete Rose, Richie Ashburn, Michael Young, John Kruk, and Elmer Flick. All of them qualify for this prompt.