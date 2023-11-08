MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 8, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features several teams and a stat-based query. Some of these can be particularly challenging to name a player for. Fortunately, we have the answers for all nine prompts below.

Which players have played for Braves and Yankees?

Babe Ruth is an absolute legend for the New York Yankees. He also played one brief season for the Atlanta Braves, so he qualifies here. You can also use Phil Niekro, Andruw Jones, Robinson Cano, Bartolo Colon and David Justice.

Which players have played for Braves and Nationals?

Bartolo Colon also played for the Washington Nationals, so he qualifies here. He is joined by Livan Hernandez, Matt Adams, Jerry Blevins, Yunel Escobar, Edwin Jackson and Adam LaRoche.

Which Braves have won Silver Slugger?

Austin Riley won a Silver Slugger

Freddie Freeman, Max Fried, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna, Nick Markakis, Brian McCann and Andruw Jones won Silver Sluggers for the Braves.

Which players have played for Angels and Yankees?

The Tommy John played for the Los Angeles Angels and Yankees. You can also use Tyler Wade, Gio Urshela, Mike Ford, Bartolo Colon, Brandon Drury, Vernon Wells and Chris Young.

Which players have played for Angels and Nationals?

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. played for both the Angels and Nationals. He is joined by Bartolo Colon, David DeJesus, Adam Eaton, Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon.

Which Nationals have won Silver Slugger?

Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Daniel Murphy, Ian Desmond, Adam LaRoche and Ryan Zimmerman all won Silver Sluggers in Washington.

Which players have played for Brewers and Yankees?

Longtime ace CC Sabathia played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and Yankees. You can also try Curtis Granderson, Ji Man Choi, Andrew McCutchen, Gary Sheffield and Neil Walker.

Which players have played for Brewers and Nationals?

Gio Gonzalez pitched for both the Brewers and Nationals during his career. You can input Matt Albers, Nelson Cruz, Zach Duke and Marco Estrada here as well.

Which Brewers have won Silver Slugger?

For this prompt, you can use Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich, Prince Fielder, Robin Yount or Yovani Gallardo. They all won Silver Sluggers in Milwaukee.