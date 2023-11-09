MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 9, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few challenging queries. There are a few teams and some stat-based challenges to give players a difficult time.

Fortunately, we have some answers for all nine prompts below. Here's how you can solve the Nov. 9 grid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which players have played for Mariners and Athletics?

Rickey Henderson and Rich Gossage have played for the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics during their Hall of Fame careers. You can also use Yonder Alonso, Tommy Milone and Emilio Pagan.

Which players have played for Mariners and Royals?

Gaylord Perry is a Hall of Famer who played for both the Mariners and Kansas City Royals. He's joined by Yuniesky Betancourt, Jarrod Dyson and Kendrys Morales.

Which Mariners have 200 hits in a season?

Alex Rodriguez had 200 hits for the Mariners.

For this prompt, you can use Alex Rodriguez, Ichiro Suzuki and Bret Boone successfully.

Which players have played for the Rangers and Athletics?

Bartolo Colon played for both the Texas Rangers and Athletics, and so did Rich Gossage. They're joined by Marcus Semien, Elvis Andrus, Jose Canseco and Robbie Grossman.

Which players have played for Rangers and Royals?

Gaylord Perry and Carlos Beltran played for both the Rangers and Royals at some point, so did Hanser Alberto, Aroldis Chapman, Jake Diekman, Neftali Feliz and Ian Kennedy.

Which Rangers have 200 hits in a season?

Michael Young (several seasons of 200 or more hits), Alex Rodriguez, Al Oliver and Julio Franco hit over 200 hits in a season for the Rangers.

Which players have played for Blue Jays and Athletics?

Rickey Henderson and Josh Donaldson both played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics. They're joined by Frank Thomas, Dave Stewart, Jose Canseco and Matt Chapman.

Which players have played for Blue Jays and Royals?

Both David Cone and Jose Bautista have played for the Blue Jays and Royals. The same is true for Joakim Soria, Melky Cabrera, David Cone, Jayson Nix and Danny Valencia.

Which Blue Jays have 200 hits in a season?

Only the following players had 200 hits in a season for the Blue Jays:

Vernon Wells • 2003215

Tony Fernandez • 1986 213

Paul Molitor • 1993 211

Shannon Stewart • 2001 202

John Olerud • 1993 200

This may be a difficult one to answer.