On Monday, Chicago White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks took to Instagram to reveal that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Liam wrote:

"As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife and my family. It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days, and do so on my own terms.”

He continued:

“Hearing the word ‘cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

The entire MLB world was in shock as the post went viral online.

MLB insider and columnist for the New York Post Jon Heyman took to Twitter, wishing Liam a speedy recovery and calling him a "fighter."

"Liam is interesting and engaging, outspoken and intelligent, fun loving and fun, and most of all he’s a competitor and a fighter. He’s a joy to watch, and it will be the best to watch him get back out on the mound as soon as possible."

Liam made his MLB debut in 2012 as the starting pitcher for the Minnesota Twins.

Ever since, he has played for the following MLB teams:

Minnesota Twins (2011–2013)

Toronto Blue Jays (2014)

Kansas City Royals (2014)

Toronto Blue Jays (2015)

Oakland Athletics (2016–2020)

Chicago White Sox (2021–Present)

Update on Liam Hendriks' cancer treatment

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 25: Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox pitches to a Baltimore Orioles batter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 25, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks' cancer treatment commenced on January 9.

The 3X All-Star is optimistic about fighting the battle and emerging victorious. Like his fans and well-wishers, Liam too cannot wait to come back to the diamond and get into action.

His wife, Kristi, has stood by him like a rock throughout this trying period.

"9 years later… we still got it." -Liam Hendriks

MLB fans cannot wait to see Liam defeating cancer just like reigning World Series champion Trey Mancini did a year ago.

Get well soon, Hendriks!

