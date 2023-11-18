MLB Insider believes Mets eyeing former Yankees ace Luis Severino

New York Yankees are gearing up for a crucial meeting with pitcher Luis Severino, signaling their interest in the former Yankees star. The news, according to reports, suggests that the Mets are exploring options to bolster their starting pitcher for the upcoming 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

Severino, a two-time All-Star with the Yankees, presents an intriguing opportunity as a bounce-back candidate. The 29-year-old right-hander boasts an impressive career ERA of 3.39 until the 2022 season. However, a challenging 2023 saw Severino struggle with a 6.65 ERA in 89 1/3 innings before being sidelined with an oblique injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luis Severino has caught the attention of many teams for the 2024 MLB season.

Despite his recent setbacks, Severino remains a sought-after player, with eight teams reportedly expressing interest, according to analysts. The Mets are now joining the race for Severino’s services, aligning with their apparent focus on the starting pitching market of this offseason.

According to reports, the Mets are now joining a pool of many other teams in the Luis Severino sweepstakes.

The Mets, under new president of baseball operations Davind Stearns, are actively shaping their roster for the upcoming season. Having already cleared 16 spots, the team is poised to be a major player in free agency. The pursuit of Severino reflects their commitment to rebuilding the starting rotation after trading away Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline.

Luis Severino, with his prior success and All-Star pedigree, could potentially fill a vital role as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter with top-of-the-rotation upside for the Mets. While the 2023 season was challenging for Severino, teams are optimistic about his ability to bounce back, given his age and track record.

As the Mets aim to add depth and high upside to their pitching staff, the meeting with Luis Severino hold significant implications for the team’s aspirations in the upcoming season. Fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on this developing story, anticipating a potential boost to the Mets’ rotation with the addition of the seasoned right-hander.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.