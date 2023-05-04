Brian Cashman recently defended the New York Yankees' offseason moves despite finding themselves in a tough spot due to the lack of depth in their squad. The Yankees have struggled in the MLB this season, with a string of injuries making it more difficult for them to cope with the pressure.

Fans are not happy with the team's performances and Aaron Hicks is one of the players who has been on the receiving end of most of the criticism. However, many are also pointing to the front office for their lack of foresight and the position the team finds themselves in now.

Brian Cashman signed Aaron Hicks in 2016, who then signed a contract extension for seven years worth $70 million in 2019. He is currently the ninth highest earning player on the Yankees roster, which makes it difficult to trade him. Due to a string of injuries early in the season, Hicks started several games as an outfielder and his performances have been disappointing to say the least. After two subpar seasons in 2021 and 2022, things have only gotten worse for Hicks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The lack of outfielders has seen Hicks start there and his performances have not helped his confidence. He looks like a man waiting to be put out of his misery as his numbers continue to disappoint.

Fingers have been pointed at Brian Cashman and the front office for the predicament they find themselves in now. There were signs early on that Hicks would not be able to fill the role and they should've made reinforcements in the area in case of the kind of injuries.

However, Cashman decided to take an absurd stand in a recent interview and has been blasted by an MLB insider:

"Imagine saying there weren't any trades to make in the offseason to improve the team when you went into the year with Hicks as your 4th OF who has now as a result of the injuries started plenty of games."

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs Yankees Videos @snyyankees "We're exploring a lot of efforts. If you look at our roster, we're deep on the infield side. We're pursuing opportunities in trading form an area of strength, but if we got the right value"



- Brian Cashman "We're exploring a lot of efforts. If you look at our roster, we're deep on the infield side. We're pursuing opportunities in trading form an area of strength, but if we got the right value"- Brian Cashman https://t.co/ngwmrXwQrM Imagine saying there weren't any trades to make in the offseason to improve the team when you went into the year with Hicks as your 4th OF who has now as a result of the injuries started plenty of games twitter.com/snyyankees/sta… Imagine saying there weren't any trades to make in the offseason to improve the team when you went into the year with Hicks as your 4th OF who has now as a result of the injuries started plenty of games twitter.com/snyyankees/sta…

ZT🗽 @NY_EvilEmpire Aaron Hicks is 2-for-18 (.111) with 6 strikeouts over the Yankees last 10 games. Hurts my head how he hasn’t been DFA’d yet Aaron Hicks is 2-for-18 (.111) with 6 strikeouts over the Yankees last 10 games. Hurts my head how he hasn’t been DFA’d yet https://t.co/0FLgMLBOzE

Brian Cashman and the Yankees will be relieved to have Harrison Bader back in action

The New York Yankees have announced that they will be activating Harrison Bader from the injury list, which means that he will most likely take over the outfield duties from Aaron Hicks. Left field has been a constant worry for the Yankees and Bader's return will hopefully make them more competent in the upcoming MLB games.

Poll : 0 votes