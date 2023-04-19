Juan Soto failed to score a run for the third consecutive game in Tuesday night's encounter against the Atlanta Braves. The San Diego Padres went on to lose the game 8-1, making it their third defeat in a row.

The Padres have managed to score only a single run in their past three games. Considering their recent string of disappointing results, it is a wonder that they sit third in the NL West table.

Juan Soto hit the ground running after being traded to the Padres in August 2022. He played 51 games for them last season, in which he compiled a batting average of .240, six home runs, 16 RBIs and 36 walks. As a result, the Padres were quick to offer him a one-year, $23 million contract in January to avoid arbitration. However, since signing the new contract, Soto's performances have dropped considerably.

As pointed out by MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Soto has hit .164 this season and is 0-for-21 in the homestand. Comparatively, in the 70 games since joining the Padres, he has slashed .218/.377/.383, nine HRs and 23 RBIs.

In the 565 games he played with the Washington Nationals, he slashed .291/.427/.538, 128 HRs and 381 RBIs. The difference is so big that if one only looked at the statistics, they would think he's a completely different player this season.

Bob Nightengale wrote on Twitter:

"The San Diego Padres keep waiting for the real Juan Soto to show up."

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

He's hitting .164 this season, and is 0-for-21 this homestand.

The 70 games since joining the Padres: .218/.377/.383, 9 HRs, 23 RBI.

Pack To The Future @Pack2F HATE admitting this…but starting to worry about Juan Soto. 579 AB’s is a LARGE sample size. This is going completely in the wrong direction…some might call it falling off a cliff?



Wtf is going on? Is it time to worry?? HATE admitting this…but starting to worry about Juan Soto. 579 AB’s is a LARGE sample size. This is going completely in the wrong direction…some might call it falling off a cliff?Wtf is going on? Is it time to worry?? https://t.co/InRHv6mNoO

Juan Soto has plenty of time to find his groove and prove his critics wrong

While Juan Soto's current form is a cause for concern for the San Diego Padres, it is still very early in the season to write him off. All professional athletes have periodic slumps and Soto is no different. No matter how long it takes, it seems like it's only a matter of time until he finds his form again.

While some fans are getting restless with his performances, most fans are confident that he will find his groove soon enough.

Soto is an important part of the Padres' roster and they will hope to be able to count on him as the MLB season progresses. While it is still too early to make any drastic changes, the Padres will hope that he's back to his brilliant best sooner rather than later. They face the Braves in their third game of the series next and will hope to salvage a result after two losses against them.

