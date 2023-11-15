MLB insider claims Los Angeles Dodgers 'most interested' in Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s services

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the market for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the reports suggest that they're among the most interested clubs. It stands to reason that there will be a ton of interest in the Japanese pitcher, but the Dodgers are the early stand outs.

MLB reporter Jon Morosi reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Sources: Dodgers among the most interested teams in RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, one of the top pitchers available this offseason. His posting window has yet to formally open."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of the biggest targets of free agency. Technically, his posting window hasn't opened so he can't be signed yet. In advance of that, the Dodgers are evidently making their heavy interest known.

Dodgers showing early interest in Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Los Angeles Dodgers have suffered a lot of setbacks with their pitching staff. Walker Buehler didn't pitch in 2023 and is aiming a 2024 comeback, but there's no telling how his body will hold up.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has interest from Dodgers

The rookies they brought in did well, but Clayton Kershaw is only getting older. It's a bit of a patchwork rotation, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto would hold it together excellently.

The Dodgers are reportedly interested in Shohei Ohtani as well. He can't pitch in 2024, but he would be a big player in their rotation beyond then. It's unclear what their interest in Yamamoto means for the pursuit of Ohtani.

They will have to contend with a lot of teams for the Japanese ace's services once he posts officially. The New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs and more are all expected to be big players, with many of them being linked to Yamamoto.

He is expected to command a contract of over $200 million, so the amount of teams that can conceivably sign him is a little shorter. That certainly doesn't rule LA out, as they have plenty of money after beinr relatively quiet in 2023's free agency window.