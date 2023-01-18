DJ LeMahieu's 2022 season didn't really turn out as planned. The New York Yankees infielder had a promising start to the year, but injuries limited his productivity in the second half of the season. The three-time All-Star suffered a broken bone in his right toe midway through the year. In hindsight, playing through the injury may have been counterproductive in the long run.

LeMahieu was vital to the Yankees' early-season success that saw the club slingshot their way up to the top of the American League. The Yankees won 99 games but fell just short of their first World Series appearance since 2009.

MLB insider Bryan Hoch recently provided an update on LeMahieu's status, writing that the latest updates on LaMahieu looked promising.

Hoch was answering Yankee-related questions and reported the information in a recent MLB.com article. According to Hoch, LeMahieu's injury is complicated, but the infielder continues to work out at the Yankees' complex in Tampa, Florida. The workout includes hitting, throwing, agility work, and running.

LeMahieu hasn't looked like himself since early August. After starting the season strong, his productivity diminished in the second half of the year. His batting average dropped to just .211 in August. Over that stretch, he recorded just one home run and four RBIs in 24 games.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks DJ LeMahieu ties the game up with his first home run of the season! DJ LeMahieu ties the game up with his first home run of the season! https://t.co/mdNKLuEs1h

"DJ LeMahieu ties the game up with his first home run of the season!" - Talkin' Yanks

It was clear that the nagging injury was affecting his game. In September and October, he appeared in just eight games, recording just four hits and no RBIs.

The New York Yankees eventually decided to leave LeMahieu off the postseason roster. The club's offense slumped during the playoffs, and LeMahieu's injury might have been a factor. The Yankees were eventually swept by the Houston Astros to end a disappointing season.

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is a 3x All-Star, 4x Gold Glove winner and has two batting titles

DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium

The Yankees' slump in 2022 almost directly correlated with the loss of LeMahieu. It shows just how vital he is to this organization. The club had a 69-34 record entering August. From that point onwards, they finished with a 30-29 record.

While Aaron Judge stole the headlines, LeMahieu's contributions during the early stretches of the season should not be overlooked.

YES Network @YESNetwork DJ LeMahieu wins the 2020 AL Batting Title! DJ LeMahieu wins the 2020 AL Batting Title! https://t.co/pbxKVrg2py

"DJ LeMahieu wins the 2020 AL Batting Title!" - YES Network

He is one of the club's most underrated stars. Aside from three All-Star appearances, he is a four-time Gold Glove winner with two batting titles.

The Yankees fanbase will be relieved to hear that LeMahieu will most likely not require surgery this offseason. His value to the club is immeasurable, and fans will hope to have him back healthy for Opening Day.

