The San Diego Padres will have their hands full this offseason as they navigate through their All-Star outfielder Juan Soto's contract. The upcoming season will mark Soto's final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent. According to Jeff Passan, the All-Star will likely earn $33 million in his final year with the Padres.

However, baseball columnist Jon Heyman is not buying into Soto getting traded by the Padres this offseason.

"The question I have is that is Soto really going to be traded," Heyman said. "I'm more of the mind that most likely he's not. He stays with San Diego at least through the trade deadline. They give it a shot and try to win again one more year. Not contending by the deadline, I think Soto's going to be traded."

"To trade him now, you're basically, I don't know you're throwing away the season, but you have already lost five pitchers and you trade Soto, you know at this point, you are winning only 80 games instead of 90."

"I’m not convinced Soto is definitely going to be traded. Not saying he won’t be but I’m just not sure it’s in Padres’ DNA to sell," Heyman said in a separate tweet posted.

According to Heyman, it's in the best interest of San Diego to not trade Soto now and instead go through the first trade deadline and see where they are at, which seems like a better approach.

It will be interesting to see what the Padres' strategy will be this offseason after an underwhelming 2023 season.

How has Juan Soto fared for the Padres?

Soto and Josh Bell were traded to the San Diego Padres on August 2, 2022, in exchange for C. J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood, Jarln Susana, and Luke Voit.

After being traded midway through the season, Soto played 51 games with the team, hitting .236 with 6 homers, 16 RBIs and 36 walks.

Prior to the 2023 season, he signed a one-year, $23 million deal with the Padres in hopes of championship aspirations.

In 162 games in 2023, Soto averaged .275 with 156 hits, 35 homers, 109 RBIs, and 97 runs scored.

He also earned an All-Star selection and Silver Slugger hardware in 2023.