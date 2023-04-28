New York Yankees star Aaron Judge left the game early against the Texas Rangers on Thursday with right hip discomfort, but one insider reports it's a serious situation. Anytime a star player at the caliber of Judge is removed from a game, there is bound to be immense concern. It is believed the injury came from the same awkward slide against the Minnesota Twins earlier this week.

Aaron Judge is coming off one of the most incredible offensive seasons in MLB history. He broke the American League home run record and etched his name into the history books. Judge was rewarded with a massive contract from the Yankees. His 2023 season could now be cut short just after it began.

Insider Bob Klapisch of NJ.com reported on the immediate aftermath of the injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NYY Recaps @NYYRecapsDerek



Per: Bob Klapisch



nj.com/yankees/2023/0… Apparently the Judge injury could be more severe than they are letting on. Surprise surprise.Per: Bob Klapisch Apparently the Judge injury could be more severe than they are letting on. Surprise surprise. Per: Bob Klapischnj.com/yankees/2023/0… https://t.co/LcUQbvAsK2

"Judge told teammates after the 4-2 win over Texas that he’s worried about his hip. The Yankees are privately freaking out" - Bob Klapisch

This is, of course, the worst possible news that Yankees fans could have heard. They have been dealing with a lot of injuries this season, including Carlos Rodon, Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton. Adding Judge to that list for any amount of time is troubling. Adding him to that list in the long-term is a terrifying prospect.

Aaron Judge stated in public immediately after the game that he isn't much concerned about the injury.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Said the hip issue is from Wednesday’s awkward slide Aaron Judge says he expects to miss the next couple of days but adds that he isn’t concerned, per @eboland11 Said the hip issue is from Wednesday’s awkward slide Aaron Judge says he expects to miss the next couple of days but adds that he isn’t concerned, per @eboland11 Said the hip issue is from Wednesday’s awkward slide https://t.co/vPcguiDQR6

"Aaron Judge says he expects to miss the next couple of days but adds that he isn’t concerned" - Talkin' Yanks

While hopefully Judge is correct to not be worried, fears amongst the fanbase are still running wild. It would be difficult for the New York Yankees to win the American League East against the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays without their best player.

If Klapisch's report is accurate, the struggling New York Yankees offense will be dealt another untimely blow.

If Aaron Judge does have to miss significant time, what should New York Yankees do?

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers

In a worst-case scenario, Judge could be done for the season as hip injuries are notoriously difficult to recover from. So, the Yankees will almost certainly be in search of more offense. While they may have some exciting prospects on the horizon, a trade may be their best option.

Trading for a consistent offensive player with years of MLB experience could be crucial to their success. Obviously, the hope is that this will not be an issue.

Poll : 0 votes