MLB insider reveals how Dodgers masterfully leveraged Shohei Ohtani’s talent on and off the field

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 25, 2025 20:20 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
MLB insider reveals how Dodgers masterfully leveraged Shohei Ohtani's talent on and off the field

The Los Angeles Dodgers have found a way to take full advantage of the current MLB structure as compared to other teams in the league, insider Jeff Passan explains.

On March 25, in an appearance on Foul Territory, Passan went into detail regarding how the Dodgers have found a way to not only leverage Shohei Ohtani’s stardom but also get an edge on the rest of the teams in the league.

Passan explained:

“I think they’re exceptional at just about everything they do. And, that’s the lens through which I view that organization. Shohei Ohtani was in Los Angeles for six years, and the Angels had no idea how to leverage him into something bigger. Business-wise, on the field, they never surrounded him with a winning team.”
also-read-trending Trending

Passan expanded on how the Dodgers took advantage of the situation surrounding Ohtani and leveraged it for the organization and Ohtani’s gain. He added:

“What the Dodgers did was they saw this business opportunity and they went and they maximized it. And, the Dodgers are really good at maximizing things. They’ve maximized their international pool, scouting apparatus, their player health and development department. They’ve maximized just about everything.”
Passan followed up his line of thought by addressing the apparent disparity between so-called small and large market teams. However, he made it clear that the advantage in Los Angeles boils down to the team’s ability to leverage the current system agreed on by all parties.

Jeff Passan concluded the following about Los Angeles’ way of running operations:

“They are simply better at leveraging than the rest of the teams out there."
The Boys in Blue will be looking to defend last year’s World Series title, potentially becoming the first club since the 98-00 Yankees to win back-to-back championships.

Dodgers picked to win World Series in MLB writers’ poll

A March 24 poll in the Athletic surveyed staff predictions for the 2025 season's major awards, including the World Series winner. Fourteen of 33 staff members picked Los Angeles as the "obvious" preseason favorite to win the Fall Classic again this year.

The article also noted that the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Philadelphia Phillies received consideration due to their offseason additions. Nevertheless, the consensus remains that the Dodgers are on track to defend their 2024 title.

With the significant additions to their lineup and pitching staff, there’s little doubt the Boys in Blue will be contenders this season. However, it remains to be seen how other teams, like the New York Mets, will fare in the National League after huge additions of their own.

It’s worth pointing out that none of the 33 writers polled in the article picked the New York Yankees to win the World Series. It remains to be seen if the Bronx Bombers can defy expectations and win it all in 2025.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
