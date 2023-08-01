Do we have a new powerhouse in the form of the mighty ‘Oasres’? The name may sound like MLB’s latest expansion team but in reality, it is simply the latest viral typing error by baseball insider Jon Heyman.

Heyman, for many, is the go-to source for trade deadline news. While he remains one of the most respected journalists in the industry and is often the first to break certain updates, he is not the most efficient when it comes to writing error-free tweets in a hurry.

Last offseason, Heyman prematurely tweeted, and retracted soon after, that ‘Arson Judge’ was headed to the San Francisco Giants.

Presumably, Heyman was in a rush earlier today as well when he tweeted out that a trade was taking place between the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates. Veterans Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi headed to the Padres in exchange for prospects Jackson Wolf, Estuar Suero and Alfonso Rivas.

MLB insider Jon Heyman's now-deleted viral 'Oasres' tweet

Attempting to spell Padres, Heyman wrote ‘Oasres’ instead. An innocent error, but one that sparked flashbacks among baseball fans. Heyman has since deleted the tweet and posted a fresh update in which the Padres have been spelt right. However, the internet never forgets.

𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐞 🐼 @Jehsee182 @JonHeyman We will never forget the Dan Sirgo Oasres

Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes @JonHeyman if Boras calls them the Oasres they're the Oasres

Lawrence @holman1124 @_rexic_ @JonHeyman He must be obsessed with tweeting it first or something? Typing fast and sending the tweet, then realizing he misspelled or got autocorrected? Hilarious lmao

The San Diego ‘Oasres’ aren’t giving up on their playoff hopes yet

With a 52-55 record, the Oasres - I mean the Padres - find themselves in turmoil. They are 8.5 games behind in NL West and five games out of a wild card berth. The Friars were expected to be sellers on trade deadline but have so far managed to hold onto assets like Blake Snell and Josh Hader.

The Padres reportedly tried to get involved in the Justin Verlander sweepstakes earlier today. That ship has now sailed with the 2022 AL Cy Young winner re-joining the Houston Astros. Nevertheless, it did seem for a few hours that general manager A.J. Preller may be cooking a deadline day shocker. Clearly there is intent to make a serious playoff push.

Although, it remains to be seen if the Padres' double acquisition makes any difference to their postseason quest. Rich Hill has registered a 4.76 ERA across 22 starts this season. Ji Man Choi has a .731 OPS in 23 games after missing time with a left Achilles injury. The numbers on the surface don't seem significant. However, both offer upgrades over the current options the Padres currently have.