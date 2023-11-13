MLB insider suggests two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is ‘intrigued’ by prospect of playing with WS contender Atlanta Braves

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who entered free agency after his tenure with the LA Angels, is reportedly considering the Atlanta Braves as his next team, per Jon Morosi.

According to MLB insider Morosi, Ohtani is "intrigued" by the opportunity to join a franchise well-positioned for long-term success. Further, the insider clarified that Ohtani's primary focus is to play for a postseason contender in 2024, and the Braves appear to fit the bill.

In contrast to the Angels, who were eliminated from postseason contention early in the season, the Braves had a good regular season. Despite a crushing NLDS defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta had a terrific 104-win season in 2023.

Further, Braves' GM Alex Anthopoulos confirmed that manager Brian Snitker will continue in his role, ensuring the franchise's stability. On the other hand, the Angels will have to adjust to a new era under the guidance of new manager Ron Washington next season.

Shohei Ohtani's addition to the Braves could make them serious World Series favorites

With an offensive lineup that faltered in crucial moments in this year's postseason, the Braves are already looking to bolster its roster.

Atlanta's immediate concern is filling the left field position, with Kevin Pillar entering free agency and the potential exit of Eddie Rosario. Acquiring Ohtani could offer a significant boost to the Braves' batting lineup, which already boasts sluggers like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson.

While Shohei Ohtani's pitching contributions may be on hold due to an elbow injury, he can potentially transition into the outfield. This could temporarily solve the Braves' left-field problems.

Additionally, by 2025, Shohei Ohtani could also bolster the Braves' bullpen. Teaming up with All-Star ace Spencer Strider, his arrival could transform Atlanta's pitching lineup into a formidable force.

Shohei Ohtani's upcoming decision remains a topic of intense speculation. The Braves, with their consistent performance, stand as a strong candidate in the race to sign one of baseball's most electrifying talents