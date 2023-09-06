George Steinbrenner, father of current owner Hal Steinbrenner made the modern New York Yankees who they are. Now, well over a decade since his death, the decisions made by the team's top executive continue to linger.

Current Yankees GM Brian Cashman is not a popular man. Despite leading his team to four World Series victories since taking the reigns in 1998, contemporary trends have a lot of Yankees fans calling for his head.

The team currently owns a record of 69-69. Not only does that figure represent the last spot in the AL East division, but it also puts the team on course for their worst finish since the 2016 season. As such, Cashman has been identified by fans as public enemy number one.

A native of Long Island, the 56-year old was a protege of George Steinbrenner. The two met in the mid-1980s. Impressed with the youngster, Steinbrenner hired Cashman as an intern in 1986. Over the next decade, Cashman climbed through the ranks of the New York Yankees organization, becoming GM in 1998.

"BREAKING: Footage of George Steinbrenner coming back to life to berate Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone has been leaked" - Bet MGM

Now, under the leadership of George's on, Hal Steinbrenner, Cashman continues to occopy the most important role in the Yankees' organization. Although his track record is strong, the disastrous 2023 season has fans looking for answers, and Cashman's relationship with the Steinbrenners has come under intense scrutiny.

Now, 18 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, things are getting ugly for Yankees fans. In a recent installment of the Talkin' Yanks podcast, host Jimmy "Jomboy" O'Brien speculated that Hal Steinbrenner may be related to Cashman. In 'a tongue and cheek monologue, Jomboy said:

""I think Cashman is Hal Steinbrenner's godfather or Cashman's dad is Hal’s godfather"

Although the comments were obviously facetious, Jomboy thinks that the unwillingness of the Yankees to let go of Cashman has to do with nepotism, or maybe even family relations.

Hal Steinbrenner has a lot to think about this offseason

After inking 2022 home run king Aaron Judge to a record-setting nine-year, $360 million deal, things have not exactly fallen into place for the Yankees. Now, the team must go back to the drawing board. While Cashman's job appears safe, Hal Steinbrenner will need to do what he can to avoid a fan mutiny, and perhaps Cashman's age-old relationship with his family will fall into jeopardy sooner than we think.