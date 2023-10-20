The Philadelphia Phillies are having a strong year with a 2-1 lead in the NLCS and are determined to make up for their loss in the 2022 World Series. The 31-year-old Phillies star Bryce Harper is using his six postseason experiences to lead the team to a World Series Championship.

While Bryce is a star for the Phillies, the Astros have their own hero in Yordan Alvarez. The 26-year-old is playing his fourth postseason and is already gaining attention for his outstanding performance. Yordan has hit six homers and has ten RBIs in seven games, but he fell short of leading the Astros to victory against the Rangers in the first two ALCS games.

Yankee fan and MLB analyst James "Jomboy" O'Brien breaks down the influence of Yordan and Bryce on the field in his YouTube show, "Talkin' Baseball."

"He's [Yordan Alvarez] the scariest postseason bat I've ever seen," Jomboy said. "Six home runs in six games [this postseason] and what he did last year - he's just inevitable. He's scarier than Bryce ... With Bryce, pitchers can expect him to swing big and miss some, but with Yordan, it's like if I put the ball anywhere in his Bat Zone, it's a 100% 400-foot homer."

James also quoted Yordan as having "Terminator vision" for playing real games like video games. It's been another dominant season for "Air Yordan" Alvarez with a batting of .407/.467./1.148 and 11 runs in seven postseason games. Last year, Yordan contributed 14 RBIs in 13 games and won his first championship ring. He's determined to hold onto the crown this year as well.

"It looks like he [Yordan Alvarez] knew it was coming all along ... It's crazy. It's like if he sees a ball in his Zone, he's going to crush it," Another co-host of the show commented.

They refer to Game 2 of the ALCS against Texas, where Yordan Alvarez hit his second homer of the night in the eighth inning, smashing Aroldis Chapman's slider and narrowing the score to 5-4.

Houston Astros in the 2023 ALCS; feat Yordan Alvarez, Leody Taveras

After defeating the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in the ALDS, Houston Astros continued their journey to reclaim the championship.

In Game 1 of the ALCS, Justin Verlander pitched for 6.2 innings, giving up two earned runs. Jonah Heim’s early lead with a single, and Leody Taveras’ solo homer resulted in a score of 2-0 that the Astros were unable to overcome.

In Game 2, the Houston Astros experienced a similar outcome as in the previous game. Framber Valdez, their 29-year-old ace, lost his second postseason start, giving up four runs in the first inning. Alex Bregman kept the Astros’ hope of winning with a solo home run in the fourth inning. But, Houston eventually fell 5-4.

The Houston Astros returned strong in Game 3 with their 26-year-old ace Cristian Javier pitching for 5.2 innings and only giving up two runs. Yordan Alvarez took the lead in the second inning after Max Scherzer's wild pitch. Jose Altuve widened the gap with a solo homer in the third inning, and Mauricio Dubon's single gave the Astros a 5-0 lead before the Texas team could score their first run.

The Rangers did fight back but eventually could not overcome the Astros’ firepower in the early innings, and the game resulted in an 8-5 win in the Astros’ favor.