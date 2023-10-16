Everyone loves a comeback story, but the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t get that chance as the Arizona Diamondbacks swept them in the NLDS. This postseason D-backs proved their mettle by sweeping the NL West winner.

The D-backs advanced to the NLDS after crushing the Milwaukee Brewers, a third-seed, in the Wild Card Series. Very few analysts picked the Diamondbacks over the Dodgers, who had more than 100 wins in the regular season as Champions Series contenders. But the NL underdogs passed the test with flying colors to play in the NLCS for the first time since 2007.

MLB analyst Rich Eisen breaks down the Dodgers’ embarrassing performance via his YouTube program, 'The Rich Eisen Show.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It really is astounding; how the regular season means nothing in Major League Baseball. You just got to get enough to just get in (postseason)… I think they (Dodgers) are going to start talking about, trying to tilt it towards the teams that do better in the regular season… I’ll tell you why they lost, they didn’t pitch well and they didn’t hit well, and that’s how they lost the series,” Rich expressed in his show.

Despite having a great run in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers failed at their first hurdle in the postseason. Ironically it was the same team, Arizona Diamondbacks, which the Dodgers eliminated in the 2017 division series.

“Their (Dodger) payroll was 270 (Million Dollars) … They shouldn’t need things tilted in their favor. They won 111 games last year, a comically huge payroll, and they got bounced by an 89-win team last year in the Padres and this year an 84-win team."

The Dodgers had to bear nearly $270,000,000 on their payroll this year. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw are the highest-paid among the roster. Despite huge money investments, the team always seems lost in October. The Dodgers has qualified for the playoffs every season since 2013, yet they managed to clinch the World Series title just once over the last decade.

Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 postseason

The Dodger’s offense got more than 850 RBIs in the regular season, including Max Muncy, J.D. Martinez, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts, who have 100+ RBIs each. But in the postseason, they scored only one RBI in three games altogether. Even with two potential MVP candidates, Freddie and Mookie, they faced a humiliating series loss.

The 35-year-old Dodgers ace Kershaw is “not sure” about his future with the club, especially after Wednesday’s 6-run, one-out start. Rookie ace Bobby Miller had a rough start as well with 3 runs and a 16.20 ERA in 1.2 inning of Game 2.

In Monday's do-or-die game for Dodgers at Chase Field, 36-year-old ace Lance Lynn was also ineffective against the D-backs offense and gave the D-backs a 4-run lead in the third.

It was truly a disappointing year for the Dodgers fans whereas D-backs fans are excited for their NLCS game against the Phillies on Monday.