Ex-Halos star and the current offseason’s hottest free agent, Shohei Ohtani has yet to decide on his professional future. As the end of the offseason approaches, fans are getting eager to hear about the Japanese prodigy's plans. Teams are beefing up their budgets in an attempt to sign the 2023 AL MVP.

Since his debut for the Angels against the Oakland Athletics in 2018, Ohtani has convinced fans and pundits alike of his superstar quality. He is the highest-paid MLB athlete of 2023, followed by his teammate Mike Trout. Ohtani recently declined a one-year $20.325 million offer from his former club.

The mystery surrounding Shohei Ohtani continues, as the 29-year-old recently canceled his MVP conference after a 30-minute delay, as reported by The Athletic journalist Sam Blum on X. Ohtani hasn't attended a press conference since August 9th of this year. Additionally, Jeff Passan stated in his ESPN newsletter that Ohtani's free agency will be kept very private, and any club that discloses information to the public will be held responsible.

MLB podcasters, Scott Braun and Todd Frazier shared recent news on the offseason’s most-anticipated deal on their show “Foul Territory.”

“He’s one of the only guys that can get away with this because of his stature… He’s one of the best hitters in the league. He’s the most mysterious man on this Earth.” Frazier said on podcast.

“But why? I’m just curious… He’s legend… He’s got all the leverage in the world. He’s an unicorn and he’s the best player in the game right now. But I don’t know why we going to this extent.” Scott said.

Shohei Ohtani's MVP winning performance in 2023

Ohtani displayed his class both in offense and defense throughout the season, which won him this year's MVP award unanimously.

Ohtani played 135 games this season with an average of .304/.412/.654. With 44 homers and 95 RBIs with 1.066 OPS, he became a pivot player for Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani also took care of the mound for 23 games with a 10-5 record while maintaining a 3.14 ERA in 132.0 innings. The three-time All-Star has a total of 167 strikeouts and a shutout game this year under his name.

Where do you think Ohtani will land up? Sound off in the comments section.

