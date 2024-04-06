MLB Power Rankings Predicions: Where do the top 10 teams stand in Week 2?

With the first week on 2024 MLB action now in the books, the standings are still too early to give any sort of distinct information about how the year will shape up.

So far, we have seen unlikely squads like the Tigers go on a tear, while the Mets, with their operating income of $266 million, have struggled to hit the ball at all.

As the season enters its second week of play, all 30 of the league's club will look to get a leg up. Today, we are predicting what the MLB Power Rankings will look like after the culmination of week 2.

MLB Power Rankings Predictions for week 2

10. Los Angeles Angels

Though the Los Angeles Angels now sport a 4-2 record, many believe that the Halos are showing more promise than expected post-Shohei Ohtani. Young stars like Nolan Schanuel, with his 35-game hit streak, as well as Logan O'Hoppe are showing promise. If new manager Ron Washington can find a way to keep his guys loose and energized, perhaps the Angels might be able to work towards snapping their ten-year postseason drought.

"LOGAN O’HOPPE TIES THE GAME WITH A GRAND SLAM! (via @Angels)" - FOX Sports: MLB

9. Baltimore Orioles

The AL's only team to win 100 games last season, the Baltimore Orioles have a hard week again. After linking up with the red-hot Red Sox, the O's will take on the Brewers, who currently hold the NL's top spot. However, with young talents like Adley Rutschmann and 2023 Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson maturing, expect the birds to stay in the mix.

8. Pittsburgh Pirates

Although starting off the MLB season with series' against the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins undoubtedly helped, the Pirates are surprising onlookers this year. The team's .272 batting average is among the highest in the National League, and exciting young pitching talents like Jared Jones, and perhaps soon, Paul Skenes look set to continue to make an impact.

"Jared Jones jumped nearly 50 spots in our Top 100 today. Just saying." - Baseball America

7. Texas Rangers

The 2023 World Series champions are off to a smashing start in 2023. In addition to besting the Cubs and Rays, the Rangers hammered the Houston Astros 10-2 in the season opening game of the 2024 Lone Star Series on Friday. The usual suspects like Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien, each with a three-run homer of their own against Houston, are bound to lead the way for any continued Rangers success.

6. Boston Red Sox

Ravaged by injuries and untimely roster moves last season, the Boston Red Sox seem to have corrected many of last season's outstanding issues. Now with five consecutive wins, new hires like Tyler O'Neill - who is hitting .409/.536/.955 over his first seven games - have been making significant impact.

"TYLER O’NEILL WITH BICEPS THE SIZE OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SECOND BOMB OF THE NIGHT!!" - Jared Carrabis

Moreover, starting pitching has been spectacular for the Red Sox. In eight games, Sox pitchers have allowed just 13 earned runs, giving the team a combined ERA of 1.60.

5. Cleveland Guardians

The youngest team in the MLB got an advantage by starting their season off against the ailing Oakland Athletics. That said, new manager Steven Vogt is intent on getting the team past the ALDS for the first time since 2016. On account of great hitting from Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, and Andres Gimenez, the Guardians' 50 runs scored so far this season leads the AL.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been nothing short of dominant this season. Shohei Ohtani's new club leads MLB in runs, hits, and home runs. Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow leads the league with his two wins, while Mookie Betts' five homers places him at the top of that leaderboard, as does Teoscar Hernandez' 14 RBIs to date.

"Teoscar Hernández absolutely DESTROYED that baseball. He already has FOUR homers this year!" - Foul Territory

3. Detroit Tigers

On account of their 6-1 record, the Detroit Tigers currently have the best record in MLB. While this magic might not last all season, there is reason to believe that fans in Mo Town can expect better results in 2024. Unlikely heroes like Zack McKinstry and Gio Urshela have showed up, and starters like Tarik Skubal and Jack Fletcher seem to be finding their way.

2. Atlanta Braves

Last year, the Atlanta Braves set an all-time MLB record for slugging percentage. Though Ronald Acuna Jr's club does not currently find themselves in the top ten, there is reason to believe that might change. The team's .297 batting average leads MLB, and their week ahead includes fixtures against the Mets and Marlins, two struggling clubs. Anxiety is rife, however, after fans learned that Spencer Strider will undergo an MRI after leaving his Friday start early.

"Mood after hearing the Spencer Strider news" - Michael Harris II's headband

1. New York Yankees

After nearly finishing last in the AL East for the first time since 1990 last year, the New York Yankees are back with a vengeance. New bats like Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto, and unbeatable performances from Anthony Volpe are already turning the tide. Though the absence of Gerrit Cole will hurt the Yankees, the teams star power may be enough to put some serious space between them and their divisional foes over the course of the next seven days.

"The Anthony Volpe sophomore season is just beginning, get your chicken parm ready and enjoy the ride" - Ciarra

