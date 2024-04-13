MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand in Week 3?

The first fortnight of the 2024 MLB season has treated fans to upsets as well as some predictable outcomes. From the forseeable dominance of teams like the Yankees and Dodgers, to underdogs like the Royals and Guardians making a play, fans have hardly suffered a dull moment at all.

As the 2024 MLB season enters it's third week, expect the action to continue at full throttle. Here, we take our predictions for the end of the third week of the MLB season.

2024 MLB season - Week 3 Power Ranking Projections

10. Baltimore Orioles

The news of the week for the Baltimore Orioles came in the form of infielder Jackson Holliday's promotion to MLB.

The son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson is seen as the latest addition to the young and dynamic nucleus of stars. The only team in the AL to win 100 games last season, upcoming series' against the KC Royals and Minnesota Twins will give the Birds a chance to remain in the MLB's top-10.

9. Texas Rangers

If nothing else, the Texas Rangers have proven that they are the most dominant team in their state.

Within the first two weeks of the season, the defending World Series champs are 3-1 against the Astros, having outscored their cross-state rivals 30-16. Riding high off performances from usual suspects like Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien, expect the Rangers to remain among the league's top clubs in week 3.

Expand Tweet

"Expect anything different?" - Texas Rangers

8. Detroit Tigers

Although few expected much out of the Detroit Tigers this year, the AL Central club is getting it done.

To date, Tigers pitchers have surrendered just 82 hits, the lowest figure in the MLB. With a rotation led by Tarik Skubal, with his 2-0 record and 2.08 ERA, Detroit's pitching is quickly earning a league-wide repuation.

7. Pittsburgh Pirates

Another team who is defying the odds, the Pittsburgh Pirates are the second-best team in the NL. Upcoming games against the Red Sox, Mets and the Phillies will give the team a chance to remain in a competitive position for the third week of play.

6. Kansas City Royals

On account of their 56-106 2023 record, virtually nobody could have fathomed that the Kansas City Royals would be capable of sweeping the Astros last year.

However, last weekend, that's exactly what happened. Outscoring the AL West powerhouse 28-8 over three games, Royals fans are getting the chance to witness a maturing Bobby Witt Jr., as well as remarkable contributions from the likes of Sal Perez, and pitcher Brady Singer.

Expand Tweet

"WHAT A GREAT DEFENSIVE PLAY BY BOBBY WITT JR." - Evan Davis

5. Atlanta Braves

News that Spencer Strider will be out for the season only adds to the anxiety of Atlanta Braves fans, who have witnessed their rotation struggle significantly.

However, the 2023 NL East champs are hitting .308 as a team, which is the highest in the MLB. Upcoming contests against the Marlins and Astros, two struggling clubs, may help manager Brian Snitker's team to stay in the mix.

4. Milwaukee Brewers

Losing star manager Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs in the offseason doesn't seem to be having an adverse impact on the Brewers.

Now 9-3, Milwaukee lays claim to the best record in the National League. Strong hitting from William Contreras and Christian Yelich has been complimented by speedster Brice Turang's MLB-best 7 stolen bases to date.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The World Series favorites, the expectations could not be higher for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Thankfully for fans in LA, manager Dave Roberts' club is largely meeting expectations. Atop their division, the Dodgers lead MLB in both home runs and RBIs.

Offensive production has been spread. Shohei Ohtani's 24 hits lead the league, as do Mookie Betts' six home runs and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez' 17 RBIs to date.

Expand Tweet

"Mookie Betts and the @Dodgers answer back!" - MLB

2. Cleveland Guardians

The youngest team in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are playing with a gusto that's making their fanbase very excited.

Cleveland's +35 run differential is the highest in MLB, owing to outfielder Steven Kwan's league-high .386 average, as well as significant firepower off of the bats of players like Josh Naylor, Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez.

Expand Tweet

"Josh and Bo Naylor both hit HRs in the SAME INNING on National Siblings Day (via @MLB)" - Bleacher Report

1. New York Yankees

With a record of 10-3, the New York Yankees have appeared unstoppable this year.

Up and down the lineup, the play of Anthony Volpe has turned heads, as has the work of players like Juan Soto. While there remains plenty of work to be done, the Yankees remain in an excellent position to remain atop the Power Rankings for week 3.

