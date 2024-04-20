MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand in Week 4?

Over the first three weeks of the 2024 MLB season, some very interesting storylines have emerged. While some have been predictable, others represent quasi-outcomes that nobody would have hitherto predicted.

Some of the top clubs in the league are returning to their natural spot, while others like the rebounding Kansas City Royals have surprised just about everybody. With the fourth week of the season set to commence, let's examine who are expected to lead in the standings.

MLB Power Rankings: Predictions for Week 4

10. Baltimore Orioles

The only team in the American League to win 100 games last season, the Baltimore Orioles continue to show off their illustrious young talent.

Unlikely heroes like outfielder Colton Cowser, who has hit a league-leading .383 and four home runs have contributed to the fact that the O's 31 homers leads the MLB.

8. Toronto Blue Jays

Despite mediocre hitting and pitching so far this season, the Toronto Blue Jays remain a top-10 club.

Currently 21st in runs scored and 20th in batting average, the team's -13 run differential is the only negative value of any team on this list. Nevertheless, the MLB's only Canadian team is winning games and retains a spot among the top clubs in the league.

7. New York Mets

After a somewhat rocky start to the year, the New York Mets appear to have found their stride.

Despite the fact that top arms like Tyler Megill and Kodai Senga are yet to throw a pitch this year, the team's 3.30 ERA remains the second-best in the NL. Having gone 8-2 over their last 10, watch out for the Mets to remain competitive as they play the Giants and the Cardinals over the week ahead.

"Francisco Lindor puts the @Mets right back in front!" - MLB

6. Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs were the first team this year to hand Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers a series loss.

With an electric infield built around Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson, the Cubs' multi-year investment in their rebuild seems to be going according to plan. Now second in their division, the Cubs host the struggling Houston Astros this weekend at Wrigley Field, where they are 6-1 on the season.

5. Milwaukee Brewers

Despite losing top manager Craig Counsell to the Cubs during the offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers have been able to deploy a lethal mixture of speed, power and consistency.

Seven on the team's nine-man lineup are currently hitting over .300. Brice Trurang is second in steals with nine, while catcher WillIam Contreras slashline of .308/.429/.538 has done wonders to help his team. Additionally, it looks as though outfielder Christian Yelich is on track for a career season.

"William Contreras clobbers the second pitch of the ballgame" - MLB

4. Kansas City Royals

Last season, the 56-win Kansas City Royals laid claim to the second-worst record in the American League. Against the expectations of many, the team has handled their opponents in 2024 with ease.

The team's 2.28 is the second-highest in the league, and starters like Brady Singer, Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo appear to be on the precipice of becoming pitchers who are considered to be in the MLB's elite category.

"You know what, that’s it. I’ve seen enough. I know it’s still very early in the season, but… The Kansas City Royals are back" - Austin Eckert

3. Cleveland Guardians

The youngest team in the MLB does not seem to be fazed by the departure of longtime manager Terry Francona. Cleveland's 112 runs scored leads the American League, thanks to monumental efforts from the likes of Josh Naylor, Steven Kwan, and, as always, Jose Ramirez.

2. Atlanta Braves

After recovering from news that 2023 NL strikeout leader Spencer Strider would be out for the rest of the season, the Atlanta Braves went on a tear.

With five straight wins, Atlanta is getting offensive production throughout the lineup. DH Marcell Ozuna leads the league in home runs and RBIs, while new additions like Jared Kellenic have improved the team's stead by hitting .359.

"Marcell Ozuna extends his hitting streak to 17 games" - Baseball GIFs

1. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are playing like a team with something to prove. Yet to lose a series this year, the 14-6 Bronx Bombers are fresh off of their second series win of the season over the Blue Jays.

Right fielder Juan Soto is leading the way. Soto, 25, has five home runs, 20 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.068. Moreover, Anthony Volpe appears set to become the next Derek Jeter of the Bronx.

