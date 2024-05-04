MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand in Week 6?

As the third month of the 2024 MLB season breaks upon us, some truly fantastic spectacles have transpired already. From underdog performances to predictable splashes, fans have seldom been treated to a dull moment since the season began at the end of March.

Although there's still a lot of baseball left to be played, the standings are starting to take shape. Today, we are going to be looking forward, and levying some predictions as to how the standings might look at the end of week six of the MLB season.

MLB Power Ranking Predictions Week 6 - Top Ten

#10 Kansas City Royals

Although many expected the Kansas City Royals' fortunes to fade after their hot start, Bobby Witt Jr. and company have kept up the magic.

Despite winning just 56 games last year, KC is now 20-13. The team's rotation has been particularly outstanding. Unlikely heros like Cole Ragans, Brady Singer and Seth Lugo have played a huge role in giving the KC rotation an ERA of just 2.56, which is the second-best number in the AL. Moreover, the Royals' 13-5 home record is the best in MLB.

#9 Chicago Cubs

Newly minted Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga is emerging as an early contender for the NL Cy Young Award. In six starts this year, the 30-year-old is 5-0 with a league-leading 0.78 ERA.

"Congratulations to Shota Imanaga on being named National League Rookie of the Month!" - Chicago Cubs

Thankfully for Cubs manager Craig Counsell, Imanaga is not the only contributor to his team's success.

Imanaga's compatriot Seiya Suzuki is hitting a team-best .305, while sluggers like Christopher Morel and Cody Bellinger have been responsible for 18 RBIs each. The Cubs rank seventh in MLB in runs scored and sixth in ERA, a recipe to continue to win ballgames.

#8 Minnesta Twins

The Minnesota Twins are, without a doubt, the hottest team in baseball right now. On an 11-0 run, the Twins have led MLB in virtually every single offensive category over the past seven days.

With dates against the struggling Mariners and Blue Jays coming up, expect manager Rocco Baldelli's club to retain their position in the top-10.

"This is the 4th winning streak of at least 11 games in Minnesota @Twins history" - MLB

#7 Los Angeles Dodgers

While Shohei Ohtani was meant to lead his club to glory this season, it has been second baseman Mookie Betts who has stolen the show.

Betts leads MLB in batting average (.363) and hits (49). However, the Dodgers are getting it done across their lineup and lead MLB in hits and runs, while aces like NL strikeout leader Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinonbu Yamamoto have kept opposing bats at bay.

"LA Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Explains Why He’s In Awe of Mookie Betts" - MLBbro.com

#6 Milwaukee Brewers

Now with a 20-11 record, the upcoming week will give the Milwaukee Brewers optimal chances to increase lead in the NL Central with dates against the struggling Pirates and Cardinals.

Catcher William Contreras leads the way, slashing .341/.415/.528 with 5 home runs and 26 RBIs while Christian Yelich appears poised for a career season. Moreover, the team has been lethal on the road, going 13-4 away from American Family Field in 2024.

#5 New York Yankees

After sitting atop the overall standings for several weeks in early April, the New York Yankees are beginning to slip.

After dropping three of four to the Orioles last week, the schedule is set to ease for the Bombers, thanks to upcoming dates with the Astros and Rays. As was the case last season, the Yankees bullpen has been the best in baseball, posting a combined ERA of just 2.37, the best number in the MLB.

When it comes to their batters, manager Aaron Boone has relied on a plethora of contributors like Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, Jose Trevino and others.

"SOTO IS BARKING AT EVERYONE" - Soto Enjoyer

#4 Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are playing with a vigor reminiscent of their 2016 World Series run.

Outfielder Steven Kwan leads the AL in batting with a .356 average, while veteran third-baseman and four-time Silver Slugger Jose Ramirez' 25 RBIs are second in the AL. A midweek series against the struggling Chicago White Sox gives manager Steven Vogt's club a chance to further pad their 20-12 record.

#3 Philadelphia Phillies

After a sleepy first week or two of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies quickly shifted things into gear.

Nineteen of the team's 22 wins this season came in April, which set a franchise record for the month. Although their bullpen continues to struggle, the Phillies have made up the difference in the batters' box.

"Your #Phillies not only lead the NL East, they also have the best record in all of @MLB" - Phillies Bell

Their 31 runs scored over the past seven days is the third-highest in the National League.

Moreover, although some of the team's top hitters like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have hit for low averages, the club boasts five members of the lineup with four or more home runs this season.

#2 Baltimore Orioles

The only AL club to win 100 games last season, manager Brandon Hyde's Baltimore Orioles look set to reach those heights again.

The 49 home runs plunked by Orioles hitters leads MLB by a significant margin, and their pitchers have one of the lowest WHIP numbers in baseball. With dates against the struggling Reds and D-Backs, the O's will seek to increase the number of wins in their record, which stands at 21-11.

#1 Atlanta Braves

So far this season, the Atlanta Braves have only been beaten at home four times. While losing pitching ace Spencer Strider is a worrying development, the defending NL East champions still rank seventh in team ERA.

Moreover, when it comes to batting average, the Braves are beaten in the NL only by the Dodgers. Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr's 13 stolen bases rank third in MLB, while Marcell Ozuna is leading the MLB with 32 RBIs.

