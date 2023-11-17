MLB teams on alert as Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly set to be posted soon, initiating 45-day negotiating window

Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to be posted on Monday, November 20. This activity will set up a huge hunting game for the ballclubs, hoping to have his exploits on their roster for the next season. Franchises will have 45 days to negotiate their offers with the Japanese RHP.

"Source: Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto expected to be posted Monday. That means the 45-day negotiating window for MLB teams will start Tuesday," - Buster_ESPN

With a 70-29 record in Japanese baseball, Yamamoto is anticipated to be a top target for MLB teams after dominating on the mound with the Orix Buffaloes since 2017. His outstanding command, variety of breaking pitches, and mid-90s fastball are his trademarks.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto just pitched a complete game on 138 pitches in his last start before becoming an MLB free agent. He had 14 strikeouts, breaking Yu Darvish's Japan Series record," - TalkinBaseball_

In 164 innings pitched in 2023, he finished 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts. In the Japan Series, Yamamoto threw two innings. In Game 6, he returned and struck out a series-high 14, but in Game 1, he gave up seven earned runs.

As MLB Trade Rumours projects a nine-year, $225 million deal for the right-hander, it is widely assumed that Yamamoto would smash the record for the richest contract ever granted to a player coming from Nippon Professional Baseball to the majors for the first time.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is only 25 years old, so it's likely that he will look to include one or more opt-out clauses in his final contract. These clauses would give him the opportunity to return to the market in a few years after establishing himself as a top Major League pitcher and pursue an even bigger deal.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be targeted by many ballclubs this offseason

By definition, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is still not a free agent under MLB/NPB posting system rules. Tuesday marks the start of Yamamoto's 45-day negotiation period with Major League teams. After that, he has until January 4, 2024, to sign a deal to travel to North America.

If a deal is not completed in those 45 days, Yamamoto will rejoin the Buffaloes for the 2024 NPB season. However, with so many teams interested in his services, it seems as though Yamamoto has pitched his final game in a Buffaloes uniform for the time being.

