MLB The Show 23 Updates: Bug fixes, New City Connect Jerseys, and more

MLB The Show 23 is constantly gaining praise from gamers because of the content it provides. The makers at San Diego Studios recently released a new patch aiming to fix some bugs. Additionally, the Baltimore Orioles City Connect Jerseys were also revealed.

Among the major bug fixes found in the Diamond Dynasty, there was an issue in which gamers were not able to see additional cards of a player with the same name while changing the manage squad screen. That issue has been fixed.

Moreover, problems related to the Unlimited Rewards section of the XP Rewards Path have also been fixed. Crashes in Mini Seasons and Conquest Modes have been corrected. All Incognito Series player items will also be now referenced by their nicknames.

Furthermore, issues regarding auto-pitch were fixed and a freeze regarding the controller when the ball was put into play was also fixed. In Stadium Creator mode, fixes were made so that fans no longer appear covered in shadows.

Some changes have also been made to the Charisma Series program within Diamond Dynasty. These include 1,500 parallel XP granting 10 program points. Moreover, the difficulties for the first four mini-bosses were made to rookies. Additionally, two outs are given when playing the final three mini-bosses, and an additional run has been given when playing against the final boss.

Regarding the Ranked seasons and the Battle Royal program, rewards can still be received by grinding the programs. They also have sellable rewards for win streaks, thereby allowing gamers to earn additional Ranked Season Awards.

The makers stated that gamers should expect more changes in the future.

The Baltimore Orioles recently unveiled their Nike City Connect Jersey. It is an all-black jersey with different colors on the inside to represent the quirky and colorful people of Baltimore. The cap has the word "B" while the word Baltimore is written on the front of the jersey. It is expected that fans will like Jersey as much as the makers liked making it.

City Connect Jerseys in MLB The Show 23

City Connect jerseys are also available in MLB The Show 23. These include the City Connect jerseys of the Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners. Gamers can unlock the City Connect jerseys by completing the Nike City Connect Program in the Conquest Map mode. These uniforms provide an opportunity for gamers to provide an alternative uniform to the regular ones worn by the teams.

It is expected that the addition of the City Connect uniforms will create interest among the gamers towards the game.

