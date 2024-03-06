MLB The Show 24: Ace pitcher Blake Snell disgruntled after game rating unveiled

By most measures, Blake Snell would be considered one of the best pitchers in modern MLB. However, according to baseball's most popular video games, Snell might not be as dominant as many consider him to be.

During a recent livestreaming session on the Twitch platform, it was brought to Snell's attention that he had been rated "82 Gold" on the upcoming MLB The Show 24 video game. With his reaction being livestreamed to thousands, Snell proceeded to offer a brutally honest retort to what he felt was an understatement of his skill.

Though a rating of 82 is not bad by the game's standards, other arms have significantly higher scores than Blake Snell, who won the NL Cy Young Award as a member of the San Diego Padres last season.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes is rated 96, as is Max Scherzer, while injury-laden Rangers ace Jacob deGrom managed to score a 99 overall rating in the game.

In 2023, Snell went 14-9, pitching to an NL-best 2.25 ERA across 180 innings. On account of the tremendous performance, Snell was conferred the Cy Young Award, his second such honor after he won the same pitching distinction as a member of the 2018 Tampa Bay Rays.

"Pitchers with multiple offerings with a 45+% whiff rate in 2023. Blake Snell (CU/SL/CH) No other starter had even two (5 RP had two)." - Eric Cross

Though some may find Blake Snell's outrage misplaced, it may have wider-ranging implications. Still a free agent with less than a month to go until opening day, Snell turned down a $150 million, six-year offer from the New York Yankees in January. It is widely thought that the 31-year old is eyeing a longer-term deal.

Blake Snell continues to play the waiting game

While Snell is indeed getting dangerously close to the start of the season without a team, his agent, Scott Boras, seems to have a strategy with regards to his client. Speaking to ESPN earlier this week, Boras said:

"We've got so many starting pitchers that are now compromised. Maybe short-term. Some long-term. And the calls for elite starters are starting to increase. With many clubs right now, because of the pitching issue, the competitiveness of their seasons is at risk."

According to Snell's agent, the market for top-tier starters is only maturing. When it comes time to pull the trigger, it would be hard to imagine Snell's The Show rating getting in the way of a contract.

