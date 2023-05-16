"Being a top player in the game means nothing" - MLB The Show influencer blasts recent developer decisions that could limit growth

MLB The Show 23 has been one of the most successful sports simulation games in recent memory, but one influencer is worried it's losing its way. The franchise as a whole has excelled at creating fun gameplay and excellent user experience for casual and hardcore players. The game is especially well known for its marketplace, which can help to create a unique situation based on luck.

One influencer, though, is against the game's decision to make Battle Royale and World Series rewards ineligible to be sold. This puts them behind a wall that many users on MLB The Show will be unable to access.

MLB The Show content creator College Lefty Gaming shared his thoughts on this matter via Twitter.

College Lefty Gaming @College_Lefty College Lefty Gaming @College_Lefty Making World Series and Battle Royale rewards non sellable through the program is not a good thing for 90% of people who play diamond dynasty. #MLBTheShow23 Making World Series and Battle Royale rewards non sellable through the program is not a good thing for 90% of people who play diamond dynasty. #MLBTheShow23 I thought the whole point of the game was to increase the amount of people who play it. I will never understand how people get excited about something that hurts the majority of the player base. Being a top player in a game means nothing, if less people are playing it. twitter.com/college_lefty/… I thought the whole point of the game was to increase the amount of people who play it. I will never understand how people get excited about something that hurts the majority of the player base. Being a top player in a game means nothing, if less people are playing it. twitter.com/college_lefty/…

"I thought the whole point of the game was to increase the amount of people who play it. I will never understand how people get excited about something that hurts the majority of the player base. Being a top player in a game means nothing, if less people are playing it" - College Lefty Gaming

Keeping a balance between appealing to your larger casual audience and more passionate hardcore audience is always difficult. Moves like this have the potential to make that divide even more clear. The Show is about bringing people to the game of baseball and creating a fun way to experience it, not catering to a small group of fans.

For more information on the packs College Lefty Gaming is referring to, check out this tweet from MLB The Show.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow



The Big Hurt

🦖 Kaiju Series Justin Verlander 🦖

Longo



Available today at noon PT.



#MLBTheShow Time to go Flawless in Battle Royale 3!The Big Hurt🦖 Kaiju Series Justin Verlander 🦖LongoAvailable today at noon PT. Time to go Flawless in Battle Royale 3!💎The Big Hurt 💎🦖 Kaiju Series Justin Verlander 🦖💎Longo 💎Available today at noon PT. #MLBTheShow https://t.co/p1XN9QfVAr

"Time to go Flawless in Battle Royale 3!" - MLB The Show

These exciting player cards will be unavailable to many, much to the chagrin of some in the community.

What makes MLB The Show one of the best sports game franchises?

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Three

Unlike other games, The Show truly feels like it is made with passion and incredible attention to detail. Playing as teams like the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Angels feels like an authentic experience. Especially when using stars like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

These top-tier players, and the ability to collect their cards for the competitive online scene, are what most users focus on. Not only do you need to know how to play the game, you need to know how to build a team. This comprehensive experience makes The Show 23 one of the most fun sports games of its generation.

